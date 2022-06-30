Cameron Diaz returns to the screen after eight years in a comedy

The 30 most beautiful and famous actresses in cinema

All the black actors and actresses who have won an Oscar

Cameron Diaz has officially joined the ranks of Justin Bieber, Tom Brady and all the other celebrities who have put their ‘retirement’ on hold and have returned to the industry again. In other words: Cameron Diaz will be acting again. The actress is set to star opposite Jamie Foxx in a Netflix comedy, aptly titled Back in Action. The project also marks a Hollywood reunion for Diaz and Foxx, who previously worked together on the sports drama. any given Sunday in 1999 and in the remake music of annie in 2014.

Foxx announced the good news on Twitter by sharing an audio clip of a phone call with Diaz. “I’m excited, but I don’t know how to do it, you know?” Diaz confesses to Foxx, who invites Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to cheer her on (Brady announced his retirement earlier this year to change his mind. only 40 days later).

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips to come out of retirement,” Brady says on the recording. “I have some experience in this disengagement thing.” Foxx wrote in the tweet: “Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but there’s no going back. I had to call the GOAT – acronym for ‘greatest of all time’ in English, which comes to be ‘the best of history’ – to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are back in action on our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production will start later this year!”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Diaz announced she was retiring from acting in 2018. In a 2020 interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, who is also retired from the industry, she explained why she left Hollywood. “I just decided I wanted different things in my life,” said. “I’ve been working really hard for a long time, working and making movies and it’s exhausting. I really didn’t have room for my personal life.”

And earlier this year, in an exclusive interview with BAZAAR.com, She reflected on how different her life has been since she stopped appearing on the big screen and created her own organic grape wine company, Avaline. “Everything in my life has changed a lot,” she said then. “The pace of this business is that there’s something new all the time, so it keeps us pretty busy. But, yeah, my life is completely different than when I was making movies. I don’t make movies anymore, so my whole life is very different. I travel a lot less, I sleep a lot more and my skin is better because I’m not wearing so much makeup all the time.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io