Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema with Jamie Foxx in a Netflix comedy

Four years after announcing his retirement from acting, Cameron Diaz will be back in front of the cameras to star in an action comedy alongside Jamie Foxx which will be part of the Netflix catalog.

Foxx himself confirmed the signing this Tuesday by publishing a call with Diaz in which the athlete Tom Brady also participated to give advice on how to return to the trade, since he himself returned to play in the professional American football league a month after announce his retirement.

“I’m nervous but I don’t know how to do this. You know?” Cameron Diaz In the call.

For its part, the streaming platform simply posted a message on Twitter stating that the actress is “officially un-retiring”.

Cameron Diaz, ‘back in action’

Despite the commotion mounted, Netflix keeps secret the details of the plot of the film, about which it is only known that it will be called ‘Back in Action’ (Back to action), in a clear nod to the return of the actress to the screens.

Filming will begin later this year with Seth Gordon (‘Horrible Bosses’) directing and Brendan O’Brien (‘Neighbors’) writing the script.

Cameron Diaz Y Jamie Foxx They already worked together in ‘Any Given Sunday’ (1999) and ‘Annie’ (2014), which was their last role in a feature film.

The 49-year-old actress announced her retirement in 2018, after participating in countless blockbuster movies such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “There’s Something About Mary”, “Charlie’s Angels” and “Shrek”.

His role in ‘The Mask’ (1994), the iconic comedy starring Jim Carrey, catapulted Cameron Diaz to the forefront of Hollywood and made her one of the most bankable stars on the big screen.

Cameron Diaz: Why had you announced your retirement?

In February of last year, the actress Cameron Diaz He stated that he had no intention of returning to the world of cinema, because his priority is his son. The artist who became famous for her roles in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ or ‘My best friend’s wedding’ assured in an interview the reason for her decision.

“My next few years will focus on being a wife and mother, which is the most satisfying thing that has ever happened to me,” she explained during the program. Quarantined With Bruce. “It has been the best of my life so far without a doubt. I feel like it’s everything, that it’s everything I’ve waited for for a long time. I can dedicate myself to it without having other distractions,” she said.

In addition, he added that his family and his business – the Avaline wine brand – would be the center of his attention. “I can’t imagine being a mother, at the point where I am now as a mother, with my daughter in her first year, and having to be on a set, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours a day away. of my daughter,” he said. Cameron Diaz.

(With information from EFE).

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 15 HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Everything you need to know before watching the GAME OF THRONES prequel

If you have no idea what the new series set in the Game of Thrones universe is about, don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place. Here we are to paint you the panorama of the new HBO series: who betrays whom, which families of Westeros will face each other, what will be the intrigue of this series… in this extra episode, Diego Pajares Herrada talks with David Honores, a fan of the universe created by George RR Martin and who has read the book that inspired this Targaryen prequel. Don’t you have high expectations of the series? After listening to us, you will be left wanting it to be released.