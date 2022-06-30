Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement to shoot a Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx, ‘Back in Action’

Related news

Cameron Diaz fans will finally be able to stop living on rents. the protagonist of Something happens with Mary has just announced his return to the cinema with Back-in-Action, his first film in nine years. The 49-year-old actress will temporarily abandon her voluntary retirement to shoot with Jamie Foxx a comedy for Netflix. Curiously, the two actors already coincided in Diaz’s last project before she decided to stop to focus on her personal life: the latest version of the musical annie.

Seth Gordon (How to kill your boss) will direct the film from a screenplay by Brendan O’Brien (damn neighbors). Plot details remain a secret. The production will be shot before the end of the year, so Back-in-Action should be released on Netflix throughout 2023.

Before that early retirement, Diaz had become one of the most bankable female stars in Hollywood history thanks to movies like Charlie’s Angels, My best friend’s Wedding, The Mask, Night and Day or the saga Shrek. Up to 16 of his films exceeded 200 million dollars in worldwide collections. In 2018, the actress confirmed that her intention to withdraw from her was a reality. Her last appearance on a screen was this May, as a guest judge on the first program of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, All Winners.

Although the Oscar nomination eluded him, Cameron Diaz has been nominated four times for the Golden Globes, once for the BAFTAs and twice for the Screen Actors Guild. Her most important recognition, however, was the prestigious award from the New York Critics Association for her sweeping performance in Something happens with Marythe movie that made her a household name around the world.

Foxx was in charge of announcing the project through a tweet in which the actress herself and Tom Bradyan NFL legend who already knows what it’s like to give up retirement to get back to doing what he does best.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

