cameos that were shot and did not appear in the film

In the world of Marvel, if you’ve been out once no one tells you that you can’t go out more. Even if your character left, died, or was simply never heard from again. The MCU It takes many turns and it is not uncommon to see a character reappearing after several years to the delight of fans, always eager for cameos and various Easter eggs.

Such has been the case with Thor: Love and Thunder, as revealed in a recent interview by one of its protagonists, Christian Bale. The one who once wore the Batman suit plays the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the gods, in the film. But he has also escaped revealing, without the film even being released, that two cameos were going to appear in it. Two characters that are not only played by great actors, but also that we had previously seen in the MCU.

The first one is none other than Peter Dinklage. To the actor who gave life to Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones we could see it during Avengers: Infinity Warin which he played the great dwarf king Eitrito which Thor and Groot were in a destroyed Nidavellir. Eitri was the one who helped Thor to forge his new hammer, the Stormbreakerthe only weapon capable of destroying Thanos. If she had aimed for the head, of course.

On the other hand, the other big cameo that was going to take place in Thor: Love and Thunder it was Jeff Goldblum. The iconic actor from Jurassic Park already appeared in the previous film starring Chris Hermsworth and with Taika Waititi as director, Thor: Ragnarök. In it he gave life to The great teachersupreme ruler of the planet Saakar where the Asgardian god was going to end up and where he ends up as a gladiator fighting in the arena no less than against Hulk. At the end of the film and after the great rebellion that took place on the planet, the Grand Master ended up at the mercy of the rebels who had previously been his slaves, but without knowing what would finally happen to him. We now know that he could have appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder although the final cut will deprive us of the great Goldblum.

“I got to work with Peter Dinklage. He’s not in the final movie, but I got to work with him. He is fantastic. I also had to work with Jeff Goldblum. It’s not in the final movie. As you can see, a lot of things end up on the cutting room floor, even if they are beautiful and shiny things.“Christian Bale confessed in an interview, thus revealing the two old faces that we will not be able to see. Will they leave it for the additional scenes of future versions?

