Blackmail, extortion, compromising photos… Celebrities who came out of the closet forced

Interest in the sexual life of celebrities has always been a hot topic among the public. Some actors, singers, architects or directors who have defended tooth and nail who they slept with ended up confessing their true sexual tastes due to blackmail. LOC reviews some of the loudest cases.

Christian Chavez

Singer Christian Chavez. GTRES

Rebel (RBD) was a Mexican pop group created in 2004 as a result of the telenovela of the same name. Of the six components, Christian Chvez (48) immediately hooked the public with his sympathy and their colored hair. Become a celebrity he inadvertently starred in a hard drink in his life.

just your circle deep down I knew he was gay. In 2005, she married BJ Muprhy in Vancouver, Canada, and two years later, a paparazzi sent several images of the event on television in order to obtain an economic return for not publishing them. The events date back to 2007, when the band’s producer told Christian everything that was happening. The singer did not agree to the blackmail and I sent out a statement claiming to be gay.

His colleagues from RBD, Alfonso Herrera, Dulce María, Anah and Maite Perroni They did not hesitate to support him. The marriage of Chavez and Murphy broke up in 2009 and, since then, the Mexican actor and singer has had several partners with whom he has starred in various altercations for alleged abuse, assault, domestic violence, drug abuse and even a suicide attempt. Christian became bankrupt. Because of the depression he fell into, he tried to take his own life.

Lilly Wachowski

Director Lilly Wachowski. networks

Sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski reached the pinnacle of their careers by direct, produce and write the saga Matrix. Most of his fortune, which Forbes esteem in 250 million dollars, come from that franchise starring Keanu Reeves. During filming the films were called Larry and Andy, respectively, but over time they decided to be transgender.

they wanted to do it privately. However, the Lilly case was quite traumatic because some American media began to extort her into making her ‘outing’ public. Quite upset by the execrable demands of certain communication professionals, Lilly issued a sarcastic statement in which she reflected on the forced predominance of the binary gender in the world, as well as of the transition from male to female.

The first to put his finger on the yaga was a reporter from the Daily Mail arguing that if he did not want the American weekly tabloid National Enquirer published his sex change, I would have to give him an interview. Go for God! Lilly was ironic because he Daily Mail is justly one of the most popular tabloids in Great Britain. The Wachowsky sisters have always been reluctant to give interviews promotional and much more to talk about your privacy. Both were married to women when they were men.

Richard Chamberlain

The actor Richard Chamberlain, in a scene from The Thorn Birds. GTRES

Unlike Rock Hudson, who was forced to marry his secretary, Philys Gates, to hide the rumors of his homosexuality, Richard Chamberlain (88) experienced his sexuality in a different way. His fans, mostly women, did not know that he liked men. For this reason, the protagonist of Shogun Y the thorny bird I decided hide it so as not to disappoint them and that this fact harmed his career.

However, at a time when the media had a letter of marque to skip the minimum rules of intrusion into privacy, the French magazine nous deux I brought him out of the closet in 1989.

He neither confirmed nor denied. He continued to lead his normal life between his mansion in Hawaii and Los Angeles. Between 1975 and 1976 she dated the actor Wesley Eure (70) and in 1977 she met the interpreter Martin Rabbett, with whom secretly married in 1984. On the occasion of the publication of his autobiography, Shattered Love. to memoir (2003), Chamberlain decided to publicly expose his true sexual interests.

george michael

Singer GeorgeMichael. GTRES

The object of seduction by men and women, George Michael I always played an ambiguity which made him tremendously attractive. If his physique already imposed, his way of conquering with her voice and her dance they made him an authentic gentleman.

Everything fell apart when in April 1998, the interpreter of Faith I went to a public bathroom Will Rogers Memorial Park in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles) with the intention of having gay sex. These types of places are commonly known as cruising points (having sex in public places). Bad luck hit him. The person you were flirting with he was an undercover plainclothes cop that I did not hesitate to arrest him for lewd behavior. A dastardly way to get him out of the closet and for the agent to gain notoriety.

that incident had such a tremendous impact worldwide that caused him a deep depression for years. Despite the treatments specific and having the support of his partner Kenny Goss, with whom he was from 1996 to 2009, the pain was eating away at him inside. drug addiction They weren’t perfect allies either. His ex-partner found him dead in bed at her residence outside London at the age of 53 in 2016.