best picture nominee predictions

There is still time for the 95th edition of the Oscar Awards to be held, the most important ceremony of the Hollywood Academy, which will take place on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But don’t think that prevents there from already being a significant number of movies at the center of the conversation as possible candidates to monopolize all the conversations (and who knows if statuettes) of the new awards season.

Let’s see which ones have the best chance of reaching the end of the race. At the very least, they will be titles that you will not lose track of in the coming months because their titles will be more and more familiar to you.

Top Gun: Maverick

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ cinemania

Of: Joseph Kosinski

With: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Ed Harris

Things as they are: the level of acceptance (and acclaim) of Top Gun: Maverick among the public has been, so far, the most pleasant surprise of the year for the entire industry. Consecrate yourself as the great sign of recovery of the box office without having the stamp stuck Marvel nor be another superhero story (sorry, Batman) is a feat that the Academy should not forget when it comes to remembering that the last time Tom Cruise was nominated for an Oscar was in 2000.

Blonde

Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ Netflix

Of: Andrew Dominic

With: Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody

can you finally give Netflix the bell at the Oscars? Of course, it will not be for lack of desire and will to try: the adaptation of Andrew Dominic from the fictional biography of Marilyn Monroe who wrote Joyce Carol Oates promises zero contention in all sections. Starting with an interpretation of Anne of Arms capable of leaving the entire planet speechless.

Elvis

Austin Butler characterized as Elvis Presley Warner Bros.

Of: Baz Luhrman

With: Austin ButlerTom Hanks

It is the other great biopic of the year, and it also has the advantage of combining both the cinematographic and musical fields with the only great icon of the 20th century comparable to Marilyn: the king Elvis Presley. It would be rare that the hip movements of austin butler they will not extend their energy from the summer until March.

Babylon

‘Babylon’, the new film from the director of ‘La La Land’ that will tell the origins of Hollywood cinemania

Of: Damian Chazelle

With: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Katherine Waterston, Tobey Maguire

Speaking of formulas that the Academy likes… The return of the director of La La Land he goes for everything so as not to keep Oscar honey on his lips again. A cast with more stars than heaven has to talk about the origins of Hollywood recounting the passage from silent to sound cinema.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Still from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Manzana

Of: Martin Scorsese

With: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro

Another one of those movies Martin Scoresese couldn’t do today. To the point that it has had to resort to financing from AppleTV+ (who have fresh the experience of triumph of CODA) to carry out this thriller with western clothes where the FBI investigates the murder of several natives of the Osage tribe.

she said

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan cinemania

Of: Mary Schrader

With: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Samantha Morton

Hollywood retells its own story, but this time it might hurt. Carey Mulligan Y Zoë Kazan they interpret megan twohey Y Jodi Kantor, the reporters of New York Times who published the article that led to the start of the #MeToo movement and broke decades of silence and complacency about sexual assault within an industry… whose members will be the ones to vote for the movie, so let’s see what happens.

The Fabelmans

steven spielberg cinemania

Of: steven spielberg

With: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen

steven spielberg telling the story of his childhood and youth in Arizona in the 50’s with some of the best actors and actresses working in charge of interpreting his relatives. If you were nominated last year Belfast, it would be a terrible comparative injustice (and an alarming sign of myopia) if it did not receive at least comparable treatment.

amsterdam



‘Amsterdam’ cinemania

Of: David O Russell

With: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy

do you remember? David O Russell and how his films used to have practically a fixed place in the galas of the Oscars? He also hopes that the Academy remembers him and, in the absence of Jennifer Lawrence on this occasion, it has an armored cast of consolidated, new and brand new stars to attract attention with a

I Wanna Dance with Somebody

whitney houston cinemania

Of: Kasi Lemmons

With: Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci

In awards season, musical biopics never end. At Christmas we will have to pay special attention to this one about the tragic life of the singer and actress Whitney Houston, which will be performed by naomi ackie (Master of None, The End of the F***ing World) while Ashton Sanders (moon light) will make her husband, Bobby Brown.

Avatar: The Water Sense

Avatar: The Water Sense cinemania

Of: james cameron

With: What else does that matter?

Look, we don’t have much to say on this matter. It’s a huge blockbuster James Cameron. It arrives 13 years after the mega-blockbuster movie that it follows; It will have three more sequels. Of course he’s going to raise all the money in the world. And the Academy knows how to reward its own. There is no point fighting the elements, much less water.

