Ben Affleck, how many children does he have and what are their names | FAME

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were one of the best-known couples in Hollywood. They were married from 2005 to 2018 and formed a family. Although they tried to move forward with their marriage, they decided to separate and end their love story.

The actor from “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” He began dating actress Jennifer Garner in October 2004 after striking up a good friendship on the set of Pearl Harbor (2001) and Daredevil (2003). The couple became engaged in April 2005 and married shortly thereafter on June 29, 2005 in a private ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Nearing their 10th anniversary, the couple announced their separation in June 2015. Though separated, they continued to live in the same household until Affleck moved out in mid-2017 and the split was finalized in October 2018. Now that the actor is dating Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, many want to know who the actor’s children are. Here we tell you.

Ben Affleck is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter (Photo: Getty Images)

HOW MANY CHILDREN DOES BEN AFFLECK HAVE AND WHAT ARE THEIR NAMES?

Ben Affleck has three children from his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 13, and Samuel, 9.

In December 2005 the couple had their first daughter, Violet Anne. Later, in January 2009, they had a second daughter named Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and in February 2012 their first son, Samuel Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 (Photo: Getty Images)

How is Ben Affleck’s relationship with his children?

Ben Affleck has spoken in various interviews about his children and has expressed the great love he has for them, he has also stated that he always tries to be a good father.

“What’s particularly rewarding about the holidays is the time you spend with your kids, the family time,” the 49-year-old American actor told Extra, adding, “There is no more beautiful feeling than seeing your children experience joy.

Affleck also revealed that his children do not see him as a “cool” father and that he tries to be “aware” of the interests of the little ones.

“I don’t think it’s that cool anyway, but whoever you are, if you’re someone’s dad, you’re not cool to anybody in the world. … That is part of life. You realize there is something healthy about shaming your kids,” she claimed.