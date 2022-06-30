Barbie fever, the latest victim is Khloé Kardashian (Thursday 30 June 2022) The founder of Good America transforms herself into the most famous doll in the world on her birthday in a hot pink dress. But it is not the first time that she has decided to adopt a style look Barbie in the last period Read on vanityfair

Advertising

FEVER AT 90, the party dedicated to 90s music will open the appointment of Milan SO ’90s FESTIVAL

FEVER At 90 is the reference point for all fans of the 90s, reviving … starting from 1997 becoming a sensational pop phenomenon especially thanks to the single ‘Barbie …



the dates of the festival dedicated to the nineties

So 90’s Festival: the dates Fever at 90 it will be a big party that will open the second of the two … thanks above all to the extraordinary success of the hit Barbie Girl, who established the band as a phenomenon …



“So ’90s Festival” at the Snai San Siro Hippodrome – Clubs, events and evenings in Milan – Vivimilano Vivimilano



Barbie fever, the latest victim is Khloé Kardashian

The founder of Good America transforms herself into the most famous doll in the world on her birthday in a hot pink dress. But it is not the first time that she has decided to adopt a Barbie-like look in the …



FEVER AT 90, the party dedicated to 90s music will open the appointment of Milan SO ’90s FESTIVAL

FEVER A 90, the party dedicated to music, style and icons of the 90s, will open the Milan appointment of SO ’90s FESTIVAL, the show produced and distributed …

