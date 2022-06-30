‘Back in Action’: Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement, but why did the Hollywood star give up acting?

Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema despite announcing his retirement years ago.

The star’s big break came in 1994 with the Jim Carrey movie, The Mask. the papers in My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, Shrek Y The Holiday They established her as one of the most profitable Hollywood stars.

Diaz’s last film role was in a 2014 adaptation of annie and, in 2018, during a conversation with his co-stars of Sweetest ThingSelma Blair and Christina Applegate, described herself as withdrawn.

Blair had previously said: “Cameron has retired from acting. She said ‘I’m done’”.

But, Why did Cameron Diaz retire from acting?

The actress clarified her decision in 2020 during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, in which she clarified that she left her with “peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

Diaz said the pressures of leading big movies became “overwhelming,” adding, “It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t get it, I know you get it, but it’s so intense working at that level and being so public out there.

“There is a lot of energy that comes to you at all times when you are very visible as an actress and you do press and you get exposure.”

While talking to Kevin Hart on the talk show Hart to Heart in 2021, Diaz commented: “When you do something at a fairly high level for a long period of time, when you are the person who offers something, you are the person on the screen, all the parts of you that are not that person have to be handed over to other people,” he said.

Diaz, 49, added that this included “different parts of my life, my home, all aspects, from finances, just managing me as a human being, not like Cameron Diaz, the machine.”

Cameron Diaz’s last performance was in 2014 (Getty Images)

She told Hart: “For my personal and spiritual self, I realized that the part of me that functioned at a high level was not enough. It’s fun to do, I love it, I love acting, it could last forever, sometimes I feel like I have unlimited energy and inertia.”

“I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I didn’t attend to and I didn’t manage, and I really couldn’t manage, because everything was so big.”

She added that there were people in her life “who weren’t always in my best interests, but you don’t have time to figure those things out if you don’t see anything, if you’re in the tunnel.”

“For me, I just wanted my life to be manageable. My routine in a day is literally what I can do for myself. It’s the best feeling, I feel complete.”

Diaz will return to the screens in 2023 (Getty Images)

Diaz is married to the star of good charlotteBenji Madden, and the couple welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019.

After stepping away from movies, Diaz stated, “I met my husband, we started a family, all the things I didn’t have time for before. And not just the time, but I didn’t have the space to make the decisions, the right decision for me at that moment.”

The project that will feature his film return is the aptly titled Netflix comedy Back-in-Action of the director of awful bossesSeth Gordon. She will be with her co-star annie Y Any Given Sunday, Jamie Foxx.

Cameron Diaz in the 1998 film ‘There’s Something About Mary’ (Glenn Watson/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Speaking to Foxx about her comeback, Diaz confessed that she was “excited,” adding, “I feel excited but I don’t know how to do this, you know?”

When Diaz confirmed his retirement in 2018, he made it clear that he would not rule out a return one day in the future.

“I’m never going to say never, because I’m not a person who says never about anything.”

Back-in-Action It will premiere on Netflix in 2023.