Avatar 2: The Way of Water

Avatar: The way of water is the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film by James Cameronreleased thirteen years ago, in 2009. After years of postponements and more or less official rumors, the film is finally ready to debut the December 14, 2022 in Italy and 16 in the United States. A first look at the new aspect of the planet Pandora was offered by the teaser trailer, to which were added numerous images that portrayed part of the cast, including Zoe Zaldana (Neytiri) and Jack Champion, the “human” son adopted by Neytiri and Jake Skully (Sam Worthington). Among the new entries of the cast figure instead Kate Winsletwhose role was shrouded in mystery, until today.

Avatar: The way of water – what is the role of Kate Winslet?

Kate Winslet then returns to collaborate with James Cameron, who directed her in the film that marked the beginning of her success, Titanic (1997). In Avatar: The way of water will play the role of one warrior Na’vi – the blue alien people residing on Pandora -, Ronal. The character’s look was revealed by Empirewith a preview photo coming from the cover story dedicated to the film, on “newsstands” from 7 July.

Along with the photo – which therefore portrays Winslet in the role of Ronal -, an excerpt of the actress’s interview was released, in which it is revealed some details on the history of the character, leader of the oceanic tribe Metkayina: “He is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger and with an unborn child on board, she joins her people and fights for what is most dear to her. Her family and their home “. The cast sees the entry of numerous new entry as well as Winslet, including Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel – whose roles have not yet been revealed. The return of Sigourney Weaver as a new character.

