Avatar 2: Kate Winslet shines for the first time as a fierce Na’vi warrior | Avatar: The Way of Water | Cinema and series

Empire magazine published this Thursday, June 30, a First photo of Kate Winslet in the long-awaited sequel to “Avatar: The Path of Water.” As far as is known, the actress will play a Na’vi warrior named Ronal.

The film that will reunite Winslet and James Cameron, director of “Titanic”, on the big screen has released a first trailer in which Pandora is in danger.

“She is a deeply loyal and courageous leader. She is strong and a warrior, “said the interpreter about his character in “Avatar 2″, a film in which he will share a cast with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and more.

The first sequel to the James Cameron saga will arrive in mid-December 2022. Photo: Empire

Kate Winslet will play Ronal in “Avatar 2.” Photo: Disney

What will we see in “Avatar 2″?

The synopsis reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: the way of water’ begins to tell the story of the family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldañea), the problems they have had to survive until today, as well as the battles and tragedies they had to face.

“Avatar: the sense of water” is the new film by James Cameron. Photo: Disney

Trailer for “Avatar 2”

On reuniting with James Cameron after the premiere of “Titanic,” Winslet told Empire, “Jim and I are totally different people than we were 26 years ago. He is calmer and I am definitely more hyper now!” she shared.