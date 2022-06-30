Avatar 2: Kate Winslet shines for the first time as a fierce Na’vi warrior | Avatar: The Way of Water | Cinema and series

Empire magazine published this Thursday, June 30, a First photo of Kate Winslet in the long-awaited sequel to “Avatar: The Path of Water.” As far as is known, the actress will play a Na’vi warrior named Ronal.

