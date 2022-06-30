Argos Hippium, the protagonists of the 29th edition. The national anti-mafia prosecutor Melillo among the twelve winners

There will also be the National anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo among the winners of the 29th edition of Argos Hippium Award, scheduled next July 29 in the Archaeological Park of Siponto.

To announce it Lino Campagnacreator and organizer of the award, during the press conference of the event, which was also attended by the mayor of Manfredonia Gianni Rotice and the President of the Pugliese Public Theater Giuseppe D’Urso. All the protagonists of the 2022 edition, which this year also enjoys the patronage of the European Parliament precisely because of the attention placed on the issues of legality.







“We are proud to host, for its first official release in its homeland, Giovanni Melillowhose prestigious position is truly significant for a province that is experiencing a dramatic situation like never before, explains Lino Campagna. At the same time we wanted to reward those who remained in this land by resisting, albeit under guard, a series of attacks and intimidations like the Health Manager Luca Vigilante, CEO of the Universo Salute-Opera Don Uva. Another story of resistance, albeit in a different key, is represented by the company of Giuseppe Savinoa farmer and social entrepreneur – as he likes to define himself – who sows relationships and beauty amid a thousand difficulties and in a territory marked by illegal hiring and widespread illegality in the countryside “.

In all there are twelve winners of this edition, whose fields range from medicine to food, from music to geology, from economics to journalism.

To receive the Daunian stele made by creative designer Gianluca di Santo will be Antonella Chiariello (Foggia), Financial Director of Wella Italia; Armando Tandoi (San Severo) founder of ‘Oyster Oasis’, a company that produces and imports seafood that boasts among its customers the most renowned Italian restaurants; Diego Gatta (Manfredonia) geologist to whom the scientific community has dedicated the mineral “diegogattaite”, discovered in 2013; Eleanna De Filippis (Foggia), endocrinologist and medical researcher at the ‘Mayo Clinic’ in Arizona, where he directs the research laboratory on obesity and insulin resistance; Leonardo Mendolicchio (Foggia)psychiatrist specializing in eating disorders who collaborated with Rai for the drafting of the docuseries ‘Hunger for love’ conducted by Francesca Fialdini.

They will also take the stage to receive the Award Vanessa Barbaro (Lucera), biologist who has discovered anti-blindness eye drops that will restore sight to those with EEC syndrome; Gianluca Cordella (Foggia)journalist and Deputy Head of Internal-Foreign Affairs of ‘Il Messaggero’, Mario Fanizzi (Foggia), Producer and Songwriter who boasts collaborations with the likes of Zucchero, Santana, Tom Jones, Katy Perry, Renato Zero, Annalisa, Noemi, Elodie and Mario Biondi.

The singer-songwriter is also among the winners of the 29th edition Fausto Lealinow they are in Foggia by adoption after their marriage with the vocalist of Foggia, Germana Schena.

The evening will be presented by the journalist and writer Emilio Casaliniauthor and host of the Rai3 program “Generazione Bellezza”, a program that also dedicated ample space to the Archaeological Park of Siponto, location of Argos Hippium for fifteen years.

Stories, tales, reflections but also moments of entertainment with the dancer of the Accademia della Scala in Milan Chiara Espositoknown for having danced several times, in the show “Danza con me” by Roberto Bolle and with theactor and director Roman Marco Falaguastaknown by the general public for participation in fiction such as ‘Incantesimo 7’, ‘Pride’, ‘Centro showcases’.

Organized with the support of private partners and with the patronage of Puglia Region, Pugliese Public Theater, University of Foggia and Municipality of Manfredoniathe event will be open to the public e broadcast in HD quality on the LIVEGO.it platform (livego.it/argos-hippium)