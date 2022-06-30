Are we getting bored of the beauty brands launched by celebs?

In the beginning it was Rihannawhich in 2017 with his Fenty Beauty not only did it unhinge the rules of the beauty world in force up to that moment, but it also created an interesting precedent regarding a celeb struggling with their own beauty brand. Of course, it wasn’t the first in absolute terms, just think of Gwyneth Paltrow or Drew Barrymore, but the Barbadian singer was revolutionary in how she did it: the brand was launched almost all over the world (it arrived in physical stores in some African countries in May) and not only in the USA like many others, to more effectively spread its idea of ​​change and industry inclusiveness. You don’t just offer products, you offer them for everyone. Everything was then done with perfect timing, that is when the beauty world has reached considerable importance becoming a real phenomenon thanks to social media, where the contents of the beauty gurus continue to arouse great interest. Resulting in economic movement.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Before Rihanna, in fact, the only personalities to propose their brands were basically the influencers, while the celebrities limited themselves to a few small collaborations, focusing mainly on fragrances. The star connected the dots and came up with something completely new both in the range and in the communication and strategic choices. The success of Fenty in all its forms has meant that today it is perceived as an established brand, which is here to stay. Inevitable that other “colleagues” were greedy. Today it is almost impossible to find a pop star without his own brand, within a few years they have sprung up like mushrooms, but it is inevitable that some doubts will arise: aren’t the public and the market saturated? Is the consumer still attracted to this type of proposal? On the other hand, the dilemma that the affection of fans is exploited to increase one’s income and that behind there is no real interest in the beauty world arises spontaneously. Skepticism is the order of the day.

The secret of the success of celeb beauty brands

Those who are succeeding in the intent to create a successful brand are the celebs who put their face on it, who are really involved in the creation of products and campaigns, who share on social media how to use them and the secrets learned over years of career in contact with the best makeup artists, and tell their own “creature” in first person. In addition to Rihanna, she is an example of this Selena Gomez: Rare Beauty (available from Sephora Italy) always generates a lot of hype with each new release and is particularly appreciated for its variety and quality.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The same cannot be said of other brands, such as Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, which has recently undergone a total rebranding just three years after its launch, collecting reactions times: perhaps not completely convincing is the connection between the image of the singer and that of the brand? Same impression that Ariana Grande’s Rem Beauty generated, launched at the end of 2021 and which never really took off. Halsey and Jlo, on the other hand, seem to be doing better, since makeup has always been an integral part of their image, just as a search for essentiality has characterized the look and attitude of Alicia Keys, which we find in her skincare brand and wellness, one of the few to be available also in Italy (from Douglas). In this ocean of brands founded by celebrities (which have large groups and financiers behind them), there is also room for some made in Italy attempts, in particular Goovi by Michelle Hunziker and Luce by Alessia Marcuzzi: who will be next?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, the latter two highly controversial cases

Skepticism winds among consumers, bombarded with continuous new proposals that confuse and that they do not always turn out to be as good as they promise. As much as a character can be loved and followed, if the practical feedback is negative, the judgment, the review and the word of mouth will be the same. Surely, in recent years the eye has become much more attentive, demanding, critical and trained, people expect more and more and marketing alone is not enough. Not to mention that every move is placed under the magnifying glass and nothing escapes: an example are the brands of Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, both launched in recent days.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The first is well known to have been in the beauty industry for years now: she put her makeup and fragrance brands on hold last year to focus on the world of skincare, but her SKKN has already been accused of plagiarism for the name, very much like a Brooklyn salon. The same end that befell the wife of Justin Bieber, with her highly anticipated Rhode, which also in this case was launched regardless of the existence of a brand of the same name, which it seems that it had previously tried to buy without success. Factors that undermine the success of the two launches, opposite in terms of positioning but similar in intent, or to convince that the approach and routine of the founders is effective and that it faithfully reflects their personality.

The magic formula to achieve the hoped-for success is increasingly difficult to identify, even for famous superstars around the world, such as Scarlett Johansson and Gwen Stefani, both arriving in the sector in March, one with Scarlett Johansson’s skincare, the other with makeup by GXVE Beauty: who knows if they will be able to breach the hearts of beauty lovers.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io