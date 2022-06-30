Adam Sandler’s 10 Best and 10 Worst Movies

Adam Sandler there is something magical about it. And what he has is a difficult thing to explain.

In an interview, Ignatius Farray He said that the days when before going on stage he does not see himself capable of doing the best show of his life, he does the worst. It’s a cute and calculatedly exaggerated way of expressing adoration for comedy. Adam Sandler is an old-school comedian with a sense of humor that’s easy, rude, and endearing. Like Ignatius, he has been able to do the best and the worst repeatedly throughout his career.

When you hate him for having eaten one of his stupid movies that he painted funny and you didn’t like it at all, suddenly, in a matter of months, he jumps at you with another incredibly good and stimulating one; and internationally recognized and already awarded if you don’t hurry to see it.

The career of this actor and producer born in New York is currently anchored to Netflix, which makes his position in the film industry the opposite of that of Tom Cruise, for instance.

To try to understand who Adam Sandler is, we have made an analysis between his worst and his best films.

‘Jack and his twin’: the worst thing Adam Sandler has done



A scene from Jack and his twin cinemania

Jack and his twin It has one of the values ​​that this actor of republican ideology defends more and better: the family. However, in this case it backfires, first for cross-dressing to play Jack’s sister, whom he also plays. Her name is Jill, she is a hateful character and not very funny. And if an Adam Sandler without grace is already difficult to digest, imagine two.

Jack and his twin is a 2010 ’90s comedy with 10 Razzie nominations. Yes, there is something positive: Al Pacino he’s pretty funny (pretending to).

‘Spanglish’, a perfect family movie



A scene from ‘Spanglis’ cinemania

If the family values ​​thing came out regular in Jack and his twin, quite the opposite occurs with the fun and endearing spanglishdirected by James L. Brooks and starring Sandler with a Paz Vega that in addition to having grace and breathes a lot of goodness.

The film has one of the plots that is repeated over and over again in the actor’s cinema: the relationship between a father and his teenage daughter. Also, reflect on what to do with the customs of your country, with your already ingrained culture when you emigrate. What to do, above all, with the education of your children.

This is not little for a family comedy with moments as funny as that scene in which Paz Vega’s daughter translates a monumental anger from her mother to the well-intentioned and perplexed family man played by Sandler.

The ridiculous ‘The Ridiculous 6’

A scene from The Ridiculous 6 cinemania

Adam Sandler has a multi-million dollar contract with Netflix, or rather has been having one after another. But of course… 2,000 million users watching movies of this type are not few. So the comedian does not stop taking movies on the platform. Some very good and others quite bad, like this one. A pretentious parody of the western that doesn’t make any sense and isn’t very funny.

‘Grownups’ is the good one and ‘Grownups 2’ is the bad one



A scene from Big Kids cinemania

Big kids It is one of Adam Sandler’s funniest comedies in which one of his best qualities as a producer and almost as a person also shines. Sandler doesn’t care much about criticism, which is admirable and pretty obvious considering his filmography. He makes films so that the public laughs and since he has his own production company (Happy Madison) Another very important reason for making films is to surround yourself with colleagues.

Big kids is the best example, all the jokes work and all the actors are fine: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek... And maybe it’s because they were all having a real vacation while shooting it. Being friends with Adam Sandler It has to be something pretty spectacular.

However, that combination of work and pleasure did not last long enough for a second part. Big boys 2 It is a directly bad movie, run over and of course much less fresh than the predecessor. Everything tires, of course.

‘Little Nicky’ is the dick

A scene from ‘Little Nicky’ cinemania

LittleNicky It was the first comedy that impacted all my high school classmates at the same time. We repeated the dialogues like idiots, we all knew each other. It is not a sufficiently objective reason to put it among the best but what the hell (never better said, hehe), it is original, silly and funny.

Adam Sandler it’s hilarious but not as funny as the real thing Harvey Keitel. When I walk past a Popeyes restaurant I am reminded of LittleNicky and my high school friends.

Adam Sandler’s most sexist movie is ‘I Pronounce You Husband and Husband’



A scene from I Pronounce You Husband and Husband cinemania

Comedy full of jokes with a bit of bad taste. Sometimes the gags are funny but always outdated, a bit between homophobia, sexism… There’s even the occasional funny thing that’s a bit racist. A comedy that came many years after it made sense to release it and therefore quite unfortunate.

‘Make me laugh’, a great black comedy



A scene from ‘Make me laugh’ cinemania

Judd Apatow he could not fail and for this comedy, which is also an existential drama, he chose the best possible actor. Because Adam Sandler may be the most buffoonish but his ability to approach a joke and a dramatic scene in the same way is in the hands of very few actors of his generation.

‘Click’, a terrible black comedy

A scene from ‘Click’ cinemania

Where Make me laugh it was funny, Click Does not have it. And where Make me laugh it is a compassionate and serene drama about something very bad like an illness, Click it is a cruel and merciless metaphor about the inevitable passage of time.

The way the character in this movie uses the magic remote control is just childish. Dirty game of some writers who want to teach you a vital lesson that is not even very original.

‘A cool dad’, a great success



A scene from ‘Cool Dad’ cinemania

It was Adam Sandler’s first big hit. It is not a perfect comedy, it suffers from certain irregularities and perhaps contains a certain tenderness that is slightly faked, but it must be recognized that it works incredibly well as a family comedy and continues to do so 23 years after its premiere. Sandler is on point, though it is Steve Buscemi who revalues ​​every minute of footage in which it comes out.

‘Hubie’s Halloween’: the late movie about the deceased

A scene from ‘Hubie’s Halloween’ cinemania

Adam Sandler he wanted to have his own movie for All Souls Day but what he does here is go down to the hell of comedy and sheer boredom. In the trick or treat with Netflix, the platform was tricked.

’50 First Dates’, Adam Sandler’s time loop



A scene from ’50 First Dates’ cinemania

You could say that time loops are a genre unto themselves, Trapped in Time, Palm Springs, Edge of Tomorrow, Timecrimes… There are so many and Adam Sandler has its own time loop movie.

Directed by Peter Segal, 50 first dates It is so adorable, charming, it has so much grace and romance that it does not need all that complexity that usually accompanies this type of title.

‘Men, Women and Children’: When Jason Reitman Stopped Making Good Movies



A scene of men, women and children cinemania

Though it’s not Adam Sandler’s fault, this pretentious, moralizing movie about relationships between people in the internet age starring him will always be the one that announced the end of Jason Reitman. Goodbye to that interesting guy who had directed Thanks for smoking, Juno or Up in the Air.

‘The Meyerowitz Stories’, a Woody Allen character



A scene from The Meyerowitz Stories cinemania

Adam Sandler not only blends in with Dustin Hoffmann Y ben stiller in this movie Noah Baumbach, but shines above them. This story of family conflict, absolutely moving and as well written as the best Woody Allen is another of the Sandler gifts to Netflix.

‘Mr. Deeds’, one of the worst remakes in history



A scene from Mr Deeds cinemania

This terrible movie features one of the worst Adam Sandler possible, with John Turturro Y Steve Buscemi lost and is a remake of the secret of living of Frank Capra that should never have been done. It simply was not necessary and above all it was not necessary to do it so badly.

‘Claw’, the Rocky Balboa of the NBA



A scene from Adam Sandler in ‘Claw’ cinemania

Clawthe new success of the comic on Netflix, is not a remake but the story of Bo Cruzthe Spanish basketball player whom Adam Sandler trains to become an NBA all star, is also the story of Rocky Balboa. And both happen in Philadelphia.

It is an entertaining, family film, and made with great care where the comedian has gone to the bottom, both in the production, as in the script and above all in one of the most restrained performances of his career.

‘Criminals at sea’, worst intrigue impossible



A scene from ‘Criminals at Sea’ cinemania

Adam Sandler Y Jennifer Aniston they were hilarious in follow me the roll, which is not one of the actor’s best comedies, but certainly much more worthy than criminals at seawhere none of the gags work and where the detective story is almost as blurry as Jennifer Aniston herself.

‘Diamonds in the rough’, frantic Adam Sandler



A scene from ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ cinemania

It’s the best performance of Adam Sandler’s career in the service of a frenetic, bewildering, fast-paced film. The actor combines the most strident facet of him with the most tense. His face and the film transition from comedy to drama to thriller in a matter of seconds. The turns are overwhelming and the viewer finishes the footage recovering his breath. All the footage produces a very strong physical sensation and the secret is Sandler.

‘Pixels’, quite free nostalgia

A scene from ‘Pixels’ cinemania

not bad start pixelsThat’s why it’s the best among the worst. But things quickly go awry and this movie about video games, aliens and the end of the world that could have been hilarious turns into a bad joke, like all the ones Sandler tries to make. But the director ChrisColumbus, He doesn’t really know what he wants to do.

‘Intoxicated with love’, the great love story of Adam Sandler



A scene from ‘Drunk on Love’ cinemania

You know these movies whose protagonists could not have been played by another actor? Well, here it happens with Adam Sandler and Barry Egan, the protagonist of this strange love story with which Paul Thomas Anderson swept Cannes.

It is an original film, light and intense at the same time in a balance that depends on Sandler’s interpretation, which is everything: his gestures, his way of speaking, his way of moving and how he looks at the character of Emily Watson. In fact, he has never had as much chemistry with any actress in her entire career.