A$AP Rocky talks about being a dad with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and singer Rihanna became parents on May 13. In a recent interview, the rapper has revealed details about the future upbringing of his firstborn.

By Drafting THINGS

On May 13, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became the parents of a child and, although no photo of the couple’s firstborn has been revealed so far, the rapper has already spoken about his paternity.

In an interview with Dazed, A$AP Rocky said he hopes to “raise open-minded kids,” not “people who discriminate.”

“And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool kid with cool parents. Things like diversity and versatility are important and will be integrated into the home.” Rocky explained.

As you remember, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna first announced that they were expecting a baby in January of this year, when some paparazzi They were captured walking the streets of Harlem, the New York neighborhood where Rocky was born and raised.

In the first images, Rihanna proudly wore her babybump, that stood out between her big Chanel coat. From that moment on, all her appearances represented a revolution in the fashion of pregnant women.

The before and after of A$AP Rocky

Rocky has opted for a more inclusive speech. However, in 2011, during an interview with Pitchfork, the rapper admitted to being homophobic.

“I used to be homophobic, but that’s fucked up. He’s so immature.”declared A$AP Rocky about his feelings of intolerance towards the LGBT community.

After changing his mind, Rocky became one of the loudest critics in his industry and lashed out at other rappers for repeatedly using homophobic language in their music.