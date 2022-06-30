75% off Calvin Klein sunglasses

We could survive a summer without sandals, a summer without Hawaiian flower shirts, even a summer without red (ok, maybe not); but what we cannot survive even in dreams, is a summer without sunglasses. They are probably the first thing we pack in our holiday suitcase, along with our swimsuit, and on a day-to-day basis we always make sure to carry them with us. Like the keys and the wallet. Therefore, we like to have different styles and colors, to combine them with our outfits and go well dressed in summer. But brand name sunglasses can be an investment. Therefore, if you are thinking of expanding your collection soon, we recommend that you take advantage of the summer sales offers, as well as those of Amazon Prime Day. That although it is scheduled for July 12 and 13, it is already beginning to be noticed in the products with offers, such as these Calvin Klein aviator sunglasseswho have nothing less than a 75% discount.

CF tortoise aviator sunglasses calvin klein

amazon.es €41.91

Not only celebrities can wear aviator sunglasses, but they will certainly make you look like one of them. We’ve seen them wear Brad Pitt, Leonardo diCaprio, David Beckham… Come on, all the stylish men we can think of. But there’s a difference between jumping into the glasses on sale in the bargain section of a clothing store, and the designer glasses they carry. What would you say if we told you that you can wear branded aviator sunglasses at a bargain price?

Well, that happens with these Calvin Klein ones, which the 165 euros that initially cost, now only cost 41.91 euros. That is you save 75%. But don’t think about it too much, because this is one of those fleeting offers that Amazon has for Prime Day. So if this summer you want to be handsome in your holiday destination, don’t forget to get your pair and put it in your suitcase. Definitely an investment worth making.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io