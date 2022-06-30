53 Famous couples that we find SUPER rare to see in public
It is so rare to see them in public that we even forget that they are together.
Since not all couples are out there publicly jumping happily through life like “Kravis” and “Kete”, let’s go over the famous couples we never see together…
1.
Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean
They have been married for over 55 years!
two.
Sidney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino
3.
Alexa Demie and Christian Berishaj
Four.
Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga
5.
Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio
6.
Todd Spiwak and Jim Parsons
7.
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski
8.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
We’ve seen them together in public like, no kidding, twice in over 10 years.
9.
Lizzo and Myke Wright
10.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
eleven.
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown
12.
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
They were first seen on the red carpet earlier this year.
13.
Keira Knightley and James Righton
14.
Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin
fifteen.
Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie
16.
Georges LeBar and RuPaul
17.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
18.
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart
19.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
twenty.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
twenty-one.
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum
They went to the 2021 Met Gala together.
22.
Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
The only photos of them during a public performance are these gory photos from 2016.
23.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz
24.
Dave McCary and Emma Stone
They got married in 2020.
25.
Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd
26.
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike
27.
Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen
28.
Lorde and Justin Warren
29.
Adele and Rich Paul
30.
Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow
31.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
32.
Lori and Guy Fieri
33.
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
3. 4.
Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett
35.
David Harbor and Lily Allen
36.
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen
37.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
38.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
39.
Kal Penn and Josh
We still don’t know her fiancé’s last name.
40.
Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew
They recently reconciled after being apart for a while since last year.
41.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks
42.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
43.
Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts
44.
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence
Four. Five.
Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer
46.
Kesha and Brad Ashenfelter
47.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
48.
Barbie Ferreira and Elle Puckett
49.
Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu
fifty.
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin
51.
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome
52.
Alev Aydin and Halsey
53.
And last but not least, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
This post was translated from English.