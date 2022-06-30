53 Famous couples that we find SUPER rare to see in public

It is so rare to see them in public that we even forget that they are together.

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since not all couples are out there publicly jumping happily through life like “Kravis” and “Kete”, let’s go over the famous couples we never see together…

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

1.

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean

They have been married for over 55 years!

two.

Sidney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

3.

Alexa Demie and Christian Berishaj

Four.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga

Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

5.

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arthur Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

6.

Todd Spiwak and Jim Parsons

Nbc/NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

7.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Pepe Mendez/GC Images/Getty Images

8.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images

We’ve seen them together in public like, no kidding, twice in over 10 years.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

9.

Lizzo and Myke Wright

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV

10.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

GOR/GC Images/Getty Images

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

eleven.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

12.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

They were first seen on the red carpet earlier this year.

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

13.

Keira Knightley and James Righton

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

14.

Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

fifteen.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

16.

Georges LeBar and RuPaul

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic/Getty Images

17.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

18.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

19.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

twenty.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

twenty-one.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

They went to the 2021 Met Gala together.

22.

Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The only photos of them during a public performance are these gory photos from 2016.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

23.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Bg008/GC Images/Getty Images

24.

Dave McCary and Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

They got married in 2020.

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

25.

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

26.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

27.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

28.

Lorde and Justin Warren

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

29.

Adele and Rich Paul

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

30.

Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

31.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Jmenternational / Getty Images

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

32.

Lori and Guy Fieri

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Joey Foley/FilmMagic/Getty Images

33.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Landmark Vineyards/Getty Images

3. 4.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

35.

David Harbor and Lily Allen

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

36.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

37.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

38.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

39.

Kal Penn and Josh

James Devaney/Getty Images

We still don’t know her fiancé’s last name.

40.

Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew

Jerritt Clark/GC Images/Getty Images

They recently reconciled after being apart for a while since last year.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

41.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

Spot, Gice / SPOT-Vasquez / BACKGRID

42.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

David Livingston / Getty Images for Fashion Media

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

43.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts

Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

44.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Four. Five.

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

46.

Kesha and Brad Ashenfelter

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp / Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

47.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

48.

Barbie Ferreira and Elle Puckett

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for HBO Max

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for HBO Max

49.

Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

fifty.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

51.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

52.

Alev Aydin and Halsey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

53.

And last but not least, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

