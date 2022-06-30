4 things you didn’t know about Hustle the film produced by LeBron James and Adam Sandler
Sports dramas are often a long shot in the world of entertainment, but Netflix achieved great success with one of its most recent feature films set in the world of the NBA and basketball: Hustle.
LeBron James, along with the protagonist and also producer Adam Sandler, were two of the main engines of the popular project, which is why we are going to tell you 4 things that you probably did not know about the film.
One of the special details of ‘Hustle’ is its cast, since it has several NBA basketball figures. This is the case of Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards and Juancho Hernangómez in important roles, but also with brief appearances by Trae Young, Luka Doncic, among others.
One of the curiosities of the film is that Adam Sandler’s character, Stanley Sugerman, usually wears a shirt with the “Donut Factory” logo, referring to a restaurant that has a branch in the Philadelphia 76ers stadium.
The film revolves around the development of the talent of the Spanish prospect Bo Cruz, who demonstrates his quality until debuting in the NBA. The player Juancho Hernangómez was in charge of acting in this role, being a recurring figure in the league in recent years in teams such as the Celtics and the Jazz.
Initially the project would deal with a star prospect who is recruited in China, but after the bad relationship between the NBA and the Asian country, the script changed significantly. The recording location is an example of this, since it went from Beijing to Mallorca, in Spain.