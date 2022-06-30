13 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The HuffPost’

The Huff Post It’s ten years old and there are still people who don’t know how to pronounce our name.

“Jafin, “Juf”, “Jaf”, “what?”. This is what we are called by those who do not know our name and, surely, do not know this other information about us that we reveal below.

1- Its name is for the founder of the medium, Arianna Huffington.

Arianna Huffington, in the first newsroom of ‘The Huffington Post’ in 2012. DOMINIQUE FAGET via Getty Images

2- In Spain it was born on June 7, 2012 and its first director was Montserrat Domínguez.

3- Its cover is known as splash. This is what you need to know about how we make them.

4- This was the first splash of the Spanish version and that’s how it was conceived.

The best covers of The HuffPost.

5- In the North American style, the sections are divided into hard newsLife and Blogs.

6- The first protagonist of ‘The things you didn’t know about…’ was Artur Mas.

7- Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, Kamala Harris, Rania de Jordania, Meryl Streep and Pedro Sánchez, among others, have written opinion pieces.

8- In the midst of a pandemic, it broke its audience records in October 2020: 20,387,338 unique users and 110 million page views.

9- It was the ninth most read general medium during the first fortnight of June, according to the GFK meter.

10- Its newsroom is at number 40 of Miguel Yuste, in Madrid, next to The country, Ace Y Five days.

11- The first of his famous anniversary parties was at the then Café de los 40 on Gran Vía.

12- In 2017 it was officially renamed The Huff Post.

13- The North American version won its first Pulitzer in 2012 with a report by David Wood entitled Beyond the Battlefield.