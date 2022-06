He managed to obtain scholarships that can cover between 50% and 75% of the costs of the race. Ultimately, he decided to study computer science at Oklahoma Christian University.

It is about Matheus Guimarães Montenegro, who started playing Fortnite from the age of 10. Now, his ability in the video game allowed him to be awarded scholarships at 28 universities and fulfill his goal of studying and living in the United States.

The 20 year old Universities were contacted through a platform for the elite gaming community, where the most prominent Fortnite esports players meet. There he had to pass a series of tests.

metheus discovered this method of university entrance by chance, while browsing Instagram, saw the story of another young man who had successfully passed the process. It was he who brought him up to date with the information so that he could begin to test himself.

“I had been placed in 32 universities for being a Fortnite athlete. I called him on Instagram and he taught me the basics,” he told the local media outlet Sónotícia Boa. After that she got down to business.

How was the process of Matheus to enter the university thanks to playing Fortnite?

In the first instance, he tried to enter some tutoring to accompany him in the process, however, he did not have the resources to pay for it, so he was self-taught. After preparing, he entered the platform, a voice chat that allows contact with universities.

“It’s a much faster platform to get in touch with most universities with e-sports,” he acknowledged in the interview. The school requirements were to have good grades in high school and to have participated in extracurricular activities.

Also, he had to submit letters of recommendation from his professors, essays, and be talented in Fortnite. Specifically, he had to participate in online championships and submit videos showing his best moments of skill in the video game.

After completing each step, he had a successful result, since managed to obtain scholarships between 50% and 75% in 28 universities. Matheus decided on a computer science degree, whose scholarship will cover more than half of the cost of the degree, at Oklahoma Christian University.

“It was amazing to achieve something that I dreamed of all my life. I was very excited. With each approval I received, I became more and more stable.“, he commented. In addition, he said that he plays Fortnite around 4 hours a day and also constantly studies English for when he changes countries.