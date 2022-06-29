WWE justifies the departure of Two Dimes in NXT 2.0

During broadcasts of WWE NXT 2.0 via USA Network, the fighter Two-Dimes was permanently removed from the D’Angelo family following his dismissal from the company..

This week’s episode featured a segment taped outside the Performance Center. Tony D’Angelo and Stack observed a subject falling off a bridge into the river. “The Don of NXT” would relieve an anonymous contact who dumped Two-Dimes “to sleep with the fishes” after suffering a betrayal out of camera. The character leaves the scene just two weeks after being appointed as D’Angelo’s partner alongside his former partner Stack.

Troy Donovan (Two-Dimes stage name) was released from his contract with WWE last June 12. The fighter was withdrawn due to unspecified problems with company policies. WWE sources close to the specialized media declared the possibility of Donovan returning within a year. The competitor walked away from the company just three months after he was hired.

