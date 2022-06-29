Would Johnny Depp Return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’? Actor’s rep denies reports – KION546

CNNEE

(CNN) — Don’t expect Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow on “Pirates of the Caribbean” anytime soon.

A representative for Depp has denied a recent report that the actor would be returning to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

“This is a fabrication,” Depp’s spokesman told NBC News.

Also, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, recently spoke with The Times about whether Depp would return.

“Not at this time,” Bruckheimer said. “The future is yet to be decided.”

The producer confirmed in May 2022 that he is working on a sequel with a female lead.

“We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” he said. “We’re developing two ‘Pirates’ scripts: one with her and one without her.”

The last movie was 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Libel lawsuits between Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, recently concluded earlier this month, with Depp receiving more damages than Heard.

CNN has reached out to its spokesperson for comment.

