Woody Allen loses emotion

Iconic American filmmaker Woody Allen is thinking of definitively retiring from the seventh art, as he assured: “I have lost much of the emotion”, in an interview with alec baldwin through your account Instagram.

During the interview which lasted a little over half an hour, the author of Días de radio commented that the next film he will shoot in Paris could be the last of his career.

“I’ll probably do this movie more, but I’ve lost a lot of the excitement, because it doesn’t have the same cinematic effect, it’s not like when I started filming,” Allen said, adding that the effect of that was that during filming pandemic he acquired a taste for writing, “it’s a nice way of living,” said the 86-year-old filmmaker.

However, this does not seem to be the only thing that made the Midnight director reflect on Paris about his stay in the seventh art, because about the new direction that the film industry has taken with the platforms of streaming, commented, “It was nice to know that 500 people watched it at once. “I’m going to do one more, to see how I feel,” she stressed.

It should be noted that he is not the only iconic filmmaker who feels dissatisfied with this situation, since people of the stature of Martin Scorsese Y steven spielberg have expressed on numerous occasions their dislike of these alternatives to watch the movies.

Baldwin, who has been in the eye of the storm after the shooting that killed his cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set in October, surprised on Sunday by announcing that he would speak with the director about his most recent humorous book, Zero Gravity.

