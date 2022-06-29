Wimbledon, the program for Wednesday 29 June: Djokovic and Murray in charge of the Center Court

We enter the heart of the 135th edition of Championships. Today, Wednesday 29 June, the second rounds of the upper part of the men’s draw and those of the lower part of the women’s draw will be staged on the most famous grass fields in the world. There are two blues involved: Jannik Sinner and Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The South Tyrolean Next Gen, after having obtained the first success on grass of his career against Stan Wawrinka on his debut, will challenge the Swede for the fourth time (ahead 2-1 in the previous ones) Mikael Ymer and will do it on the Court 3 in the afternoon. The young from Marche, also the author of a dream start (clearly defeated Martina Trevisan) in Wimbledon, will see it, instead, with the Romanian expert Irina-Camelia Begu on Court 15 in the third match of the day on that field.

On the legendary Center Court the “masters” of the third day are undoubtedly Novak Djokovic And Andy Murray, which together add up to eight successes in the London Slam. The twenty-time Major champion will open the dance from 2.30pm against the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis while the Scotsman will close the program against John Isner, with which he won all eight previous races. In the middle between the two matches, there will be the interesting challenge between the reigning champion of the US Open Emma Raducanu and the French Caroline Garciarecent winner in Bad Homburg.

WIMBLEDON – THE PROGRAM FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE

Center Court (match starting at 2.30pm)

Novak Djokovic (1) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Caroline Garcia vs Emma Raducanu (10)

Andy Murray vs John Isner (20)

Court 1 (match starting at 14:00)

Jule Niemeier vs Anett Kontaveit (2)

Cameron Norrie (9) vs Jaume Munar

Maria Sakkari (5) vs Viktoriya Tomova

Court 2 (match starting at 12:00)

Casper Ruud (3) vs Ugo Humbert

Angelique Kerber (15) vs Magda Linette

Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz (5)

Qiang Wang vs Heather Watson

Court 3 (match starting at 12:00)

Ryan Peniston vs Steve Johnson

Yanina Wickmayer vs Jelena Ostapenko (12)

Jannik Sinner (10) vs Mikael Ymer

Katarzyna Kawa vs Ons Jabeur (3)

Court 12 (match starting at 12:00)

Anhelina Kalinina (29) vs Lesia Tsurenko

Rebeka Masarova vs Harriet Dart

Tommy Paul (30) vs Adrian Mannarino

Tim van Rijthoven vs Reilly Opelka (15)

Panna Udvardy vs Elise Mertens (24)

Court 14 (match starting at 12:00)

David Goffin vs Sebastian Baez (31)

Alexander Bublik vs Dusan Lajovic

Diane Parry vs Mai Hontama

Court 15 (match starting at 12:00)

Alejandro Tabilo vs Miomir Kecmanovic (25)

Marie Bouzkova vs Ann Li

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Court 16 (match no earlier than 1pm)

Oscar Otte (32) vs Christian Harrison

Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) vs Quentin Halys

Court 17 (match starting at 12:00)

Shuai Zhang (33) vs Marta Kostyuk

Jiri Vesely vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Dalma Galfi vs Kaja Juvan

Court 18 (match starting at 12:00)

Frances Tiafoe (23) vs Maximilian Marterer

Tatjana Maria vs Sorana Cirstea (26)

Maja Chwalinska vs Alison Riske (28)