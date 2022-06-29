Wimbledon, the program for Wednesday 29 June: Djokovic and Murray in charge of the Center Court
We enter the heart of the 135th edition of Championships. Today, Wednesday 29 June, the second rounds of the upper part of the men’s draw and those of the lower part of the women’s draw will be staged on the most famous grass fields in the world. There are two blues involved: Jannik Sinner and Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The South Tyrolean Next Gen, after having obtained the first success on grass of his career against Stan Wawrinka on his debut, will challenge the Swede for the fourth time (ahead 2-1 in the previous ones) Mikael Ymer and will do it on the Court 3 in the afternoon. The young from Marche, also the author of a dream start (clearly defeated Martina Trevisan) in Wimbledon, will see it, instead, with the Romanian expert Irina-Camelia Begu on Court 15 in the third match of the day on that field.
On the legendary Center Court the “masters” of the third day are undoubtedly Novak Djokovic And Andy Murray, which together add up to eight successes in the London Slam. The twenty-time Major champion will open the dance from 2.30pm against the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis while the Scotsman will close the program against John Isner, with which he won all eight previous races. In the middle between the two matches, there will be the interesting challenge between the reigning champion of the US Open Emma Raducanu and the French Caroline Garciarecent winner in Bad Homburg.
WIMBLEDON – THE PROGRAM FOR WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE
Center Court (match starting at 2.30pm)
Novak Djokovic (1) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Caroline Garcia vs Emma Raducanu (10)
Andy Murray vs John Isner (20)
Court 1 (match starting at 14:00)
Jule Niemeier vs Anett Kontaveit (2)
Cameron Norrie (9) vs Jaume Munar
Maria Sakkari (5) vs Viktoriya Tomova
Court 2 (match starting at 12:00)
Casper Ruud (3) vs Ugo Humbert
Angelique Kerber (15) vs Magda Linette
Tallon Griekspoor vs Carlos Alcaraz (5)
Qiang Wang vs Heather Watson
Court 3 (match starting at 12:00)
Ryan Peniston vs Steve Johnson
Yanina Wickmayer vs Jelena Ostapenko (12)
Jannik Sinner (10) vs Mikael Ymer
Katarzyna Kawa vs Ons Jabeur (3)
Court 12 (match starting at 12:00)
Anhelina Kalinina (29) vs Lesia Tsurenko
Rebeka Masarova vs Harriet Dart
Tommy Paul (30) vs Adrian Mannarino
Tim van Rijthoven vs Reilly Opelka (15)
Panna Udvardy vs Elise Mertens (24)
Court 14 (match starting at 12:00)
David Goffin vs Sebastian Baez (31)
Alexander Bublik vs Dusan Lajovic
Diane Parry vs Mai Hontama
Court 15 (match starting at 12:00)
Alejandro Tabilo vs Miomir Kecmanovic (25)
Marie Bouzkova vs Ann Li
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Irina-Camelia Begu
Court 16 (match no earlier than 1pm)
Oscar Otte (32) vs Christian Harrison
Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) vs Quentin Halys
Court 17 (match starting at 12:00)
Shuai Zhang (33) vs Marta Kostyuk
Jiri Vesely vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Dalma Galfi vs Kaja Juvan
Court 18 (match starting at 12:00)
Frances Tiafoe (23) vs Maximilian Marterer
Tatjana Maria vs Sorana Cirstea (26)
Maja Chwalinska vs Alison Riske (28)