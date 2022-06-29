Will the multiverse be in Thor: Love and Thunder?

There may be two T’shor in Thor: Love and Thunder? Director Taika Waititi isn’t exploring the Multiverse in its sequel to Thor: Ragnarok. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded to become the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse with recent episodes of Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswith Variant multiverse versions of Loki (Tom Hiddleston)a trio of Spider-Men (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire) and the counterparts of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) And Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). But in Love and Thunder, the only one Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meets the other Thor of his own reality: the ex-girlfriend Jane Fosterwhich he wields Mjolnir in the shoes of Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman).

“We don’t have the Multiverse in this movie,” Waititi said in the recent issue of Total Film Magazine. “This is the singular verse.” Instead of exploring the Multiverse, Waititi wanted to explore another infinite concept: love.

“I feel this film will be more original and unique, and it will stand out from many other films Marvel because of the love element. Leaning on that idea of ​​what love means for all of these characters, ”Waititi explained. “You never go to superhero movies to see a movie about love. But as I said with the last movie of Thorthe fans don’t know what they want until you give it to them. “

Like its comic book counterpart, Jane Foster becomes the Mighty Thor when she becomes worthy to lift the enchanted hammer Mjolnir and possess the Asgardian power of Thor Odinson. Also as the new goddess of thunder, Portman plays the same mortal Jane of Midgard from Thor of 2011 and Thor: The Dark World of 2013. Not a variant of another universe.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. However, his retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor asks for help from Valkyria (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to his surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the God Butcher’s revenge.

With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe like Zeus, Jaimie Alexander like Sif, e Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper, Thor: Love and Thunder of the Marvel Studios will be released in theaters on July 8.