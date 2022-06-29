will star in the Russo’s new sci-fi project (and Chris Pratt could join)

Netflix is always looking new projects to add to your catalog, and if familiar faces for the platform are involved, even better. The last thing he has in his hands is ‘The Electric State’led by the Russo brothers and starring the ‘Stranger Things’ actress.

retro futurism

According to Deadline, Joe and Anthony Russo (‘Avengers: Endgame’) have partnered with Netflix for the making of their new movie: ‘The Electric State’, adaptation of the illustrated novel ‘The Electric State’ by Simon Stålenhag. It is also said that the directors are in negotiations with Chris Pratt to co-star in the film.





Who has confirmed her involvement in the film is Millie Bobby Brown, who will star in this retro-futuristic adventure where an orphaned teenage girl escapes with her robot friend across the American West, in search of her brother.

The project has been on the table since 2020, when Universal was testing the possibility of carrying it out. Finally it could not be and Netflix was the one who took over. The directors have yet to release their latest film, ‘The Invisible Agent’ (‘The Gray Man’), which will hit theaters on July 15 and July 22 on the platform.

The Russos and their production company, AGBO, have also collaborated with Netflix on the sequel to ‘Tyler Rake’, which has just wrapped production; while Millie Bobby Brown still has the premiere of the last part of season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ pending, ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and ‘Damsel’, by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (’28 weeks later’).

It is estimated that Netflix wants start the making of the film for autumn, when the agendas of their star signings can be squared. The budget has not been made public but it is said that it will be at the height of ‘The invisible agent’.