Will Smith wins BET award for his role as ‘King Richard’ while in exile

Cada o, the bet awards they celebrate black excellence in the world of entertainment.

Will Smith was considered royalty at these awards along with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But for obvious reasons, none of them attended the ceremony last Sunday.

Regardless of this, the BET Awards still decided to honor Will Smith for his role as Richard Williams in the movie ‘King Richard’.

In fact, the movie also won the award for Best Film during an evening full of great moments. Contrary to the Oscar or the Golden Globes, the BET Awards feature a combined list of actor and actress nominees across film and television. This happens because they are only nominating black actors.

Who did Will Smith beat in the category?

Alongside Will Smith, there were some heavyweights nominated for the award. We have Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks for his performances on the television show ‘Bel-Air’. Sterling K. Brown for ‘This Is Us’, Anthony Anderson for ‘Black-Ish’, Damson Idris for ‘Snowfall’, Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and Forest Whitaker for his roles in ‘Respect’ and ‘Godfather of Harlem’.

Smith obviously did not attend due to his absence from public life after the infamous slap against Chris Rock at the Oscars in early 2022.

This BET Awards night was supposed to be a celebration of his legacy and his career, but he blew it.

Other of the winners



In the actress category, Zendaya won for her role in ‘Euphoria’. Defeated Aunjanue Ellis for ‘King Richard’, Coco Jones for ‘Bel-Air’, Issa Rae for ‘Insecure’, Jennifer Hudson for ‘Respect’, Mary J. Blidge for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, Queen Latifah for ‘ The Equalizer’, Quinta Brunson for ‘Abbott Elementary’ and Regina King for ‘The Harder They Fall’.

In sports, Stephen Curry won the Sportsman of the Year award for his incredible year with the Golden State Warriors. Naomi Osaka won the Sportswoman of the Year Award for everything she has done on and off the tennis court over the past year.

But the biggest absence of the evening was definitely Will Smith.