Will Baz Luhrmann’s Australia return as a series?

Baz Luhrmann wants to explore Australia’s intricate drama with a new series

An enlarged section of Australia directed by Baz Luhrman will be released via Hulu Originals as a six-part limited series made up of footage captured for the 2008 film, along with a new ending and updated soundtrack.

Though Luhrmann fondly remember Australia, the film failed notoriously for both critics and audiences and this will be a new opportunity to show their version.

“I originally set out to take the sweeping epic notion of ‘Gone with the Wind’ and turn it on its head. A way of using romance and epic drama to shed light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar on Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations’”. Baz Luhrman

First released in 2008, Australia takes place in the country of the same name at the beginning of the Second World War, and follows the socially forbidden romance between English aristocrat Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) and a cattle herder (Hugh Jackman). The film is narrated by Nullah (Brandon Walters), a biracial indigenous Australian boy caught up in the government’s draconian racial policy now known as the “Stolen Generations”.

The movie didn’t include the whole story

Luhrmann explained that although Australia could already be considered as a universe with its own life, “there is another way to tell this story, one with different nuances, layers and alternate openings that an episodic format allowed us to explore”.

He also explained that the television version will be titled Faraway Downs, which references the large cattle ranch that Kidman’s character inherits. It is not yet known if this show will be a sequel, a spin-off or something else, but the story is likely seek to expand the universe of Australia instead of following the story of Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman’s characters.

For its part, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, commented through a statement that with the extended version of the story they expected “bring the audience inside the ranch to experience all the stories that continue to unfold there.” In addition, he praised Baz Luhrman describing it as “one of the best author storytellers in the world”.

“Baz is one of the world’s greatest auteur storytellers, so revisiting ‘Faraway Downs’ and experiencing his incredible film Australia in this unique new episodic format has been an eye-opening and unique adventure.” Craig Erwich

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?