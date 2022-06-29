Why doesn’t Tata Martino like Pocho Guzmán? What the DT explainedMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Víctor “el Pocho” Guzmán assured that the only call he received from Gerardo Martino to the Mexican National Team was because “they asked him to call him”in addition to explaining why his football does not convince the strategist.

Although he has become one of the best Mexican players after his return to Pachuca, Pocho goes unnoticed by the Tricolor strategistwhich only called him for a friendly against Paraguay in March 2019, although now he aired one of the reasons.

“The only thing that spoke to me, before that tour, that he had called me and another colleague, is that he didn’t take me because he didn’t change his rhythm, because he always played at the same rhythm and it is until the last thing that I stayed, because I was always at a rhythm, because I never made a change, “El Pocho assured on Fox Sports.

Despite the disdain of the helmsman, who was the best Mexican scorer in the regular phase of the last Clausura (6 goals scored) He promised that he will not stop looking for his return to the national representativein addition to clarifying that he has worked to improve his physical performance.

“It is something that is not in me. I respect Mr. Tata’s decisions. He is the one who chooses. In my position goals are required, assists are required, contributions are required, give him that game volume in Pachuca. At the end of the day, it is a position that is what it is all about.

“I feel that I have been improving my changes of rhythm; without a doubt, because we were the ones who ran the most in the tournament and that we always pressed in the rival field”, he added.