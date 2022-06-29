Who is Jerry Bruckheimer, the man behind the success of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Jerry Bruckheimer he is the producer to whom television owes a new generation of series with a more sophisticated and erudite style. ITUC it premiered in 2000 with immediate success. It revolves around a team of scientists from the forensic department of the FBI in the city of Las Vegas: a new world of information about the intimate nature of the physics and chemistry of a strand of wool or the windshield of a car.

ITUC became a franchise (CSI Miami, ITUC New York, CSI Cyber) and even in a video game. Almost all of their products have actually been made into video games.

Other highly successful Bruckheimer crime series have been Cold Case Y Without a trace. The most forceful piece of his production for television is the formidable reality show La carrera asombrozawhich spreads across the planet, has been on the air for 26 seasons and won an unusual number of awards.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Tom Cruise pose on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe) By: REUTERS

How Jerry Bruckheimer’s career began

Of course, Bruckheimer’s career began much earlier, already in college. He did nothing but take pictures. He started in advertising agencies as a creative producer, first in Detroit, then in New York. He did work for General Motors, including Pepsi, but soon abandoned advertising and turned to film.

For years he worked in association with the producer don simpson for the Paramount company. Her first big hit was flashdance, which in 1983 grossed close to 100 million dollars and is a cult film to this day. With the British director Tony Scottalways associated with Simpson, made the series that launched Eddie Murphy, A cop on the loose in Hollywood and the famous top gunwith Tom Cruise.

Kate Middleton with Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer during the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Photo: Reuters / Henry Nicholls). By: REUTERS

This movie was made in collaboration with the Pentagon to reinforce the image of the United States Navy that had been damaged after the Vietnam War. He also produced the recent and equally successful sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Jerry Bruckheimer’s Greatest Hits

In addition to those mentioned, Bruckheimer was the producer of a number of films such as Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The fall of the Black Hawk and the complete series Pirates of the Caribbean, among other franchises. Don Simpson died in 1986 and Bruckheimer dedicated the last film they made together to him, The rockwith Sean Connery, Ed Harris Y Nicolas Cage.

Jerry Bruckheimer at the premiere of “Transformers: Age of Extinction”. (Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri) By: REUTERS

Jerry Bruckheimer worked with several companies besides Paramount. He was associated with Disney Studios until 2014. In 2016 his television company ended the exclusivity contract he had with Warner Bros. for fifteen years and then signed with the CBS.

Independently or in partnership prepares about ten projects, some announced, others in post-production. He also has a finished movie: under the bridge.

As Bruckheimer shows He is a clearly very active 78-year-old man.