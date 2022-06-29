Where to watch ‘Web of Lies’ tonight, the movie that turned DiCaprio and Russell Crowe into spies

Knowing if you are going to like a movie before seeing it is complicated, for this reason, many times you have to trust the criteria of someone we respect to choose them. However, there are many people who trust televisions to enjoy good cinema, after all, there are experts dedicated only to finding out what people like and giving it to them.

If you have decided to rely on the small screen to entertain you this Wednesday night, Neox broadcasts from 10:00 p.m. to 0:45 a.m. web of lies (2008). A film by Ridley Scott, director of bladerunner (1978) and Alien: The Eighth Passenger (1979) It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Russel Crowe.



‘Web of Lies’ takes place in various parts of the world. Third parties

Synopsis

DiCaprio and Crowe in the bowels of the CIA

Roger Ferris (Leonardo DiCaprio) is the best man in the CIA. His assignments take him from the Middle East to Washington. His every step depends on a voice on the other end of a secure phone line: that of CIA veteran Ed Hoffman (Russell Crowe), responsible for Agency operations throughout the Middle East.

Working from a cell phone in his comfortable home, Hoffman tracks down a terrorist leader who has led a bombing campaign while eluding the world’s most sophisticated intelligence network. To get the terrorists out of his lair, Ferris will have to enter his murky world. Adaptation of the novel Body of Liesby David Ignatius, former international affairs columnist for the daily Washington Post.



The film stars DiCaprio. Third parties

web of lies It is an action, suspense and drama film. It mixes a police plot with the personal life of the agents, even including a romantic subplot. Ridley Scott has been one of the most promising directors of recent decades, according to critics this is one of his most commercial works, but no worse executed.

Curiosities

England recreated in America

There is part of the plot of the film that takes place in Manchester, but it was recorded in the United States. For this they had to remove elements from the American streets and introduce other English ones, for example, containers from the United Kingdom were bought to leave them in the bins on the streets. However, the extras did not know this detail and threw their waste between scenes. So much of the production work and props It was put and remove garbage.



Leonardo DiCaprio and Russel Crowe are two CIA agents. Other sources

The actress Carice van Houten played Roger’s wife and quite a few scenes were recorded with her. It was part of a subplot, but it was decided to remove it to shorten the duration and finally it does not appear. It all boiled down to a conversation where Roger mentions that he is getting a divorce.

Russel Crowe had to do a lot of physical work for his character. He gained almost 25 kilos in the healthiest way possible. However, Leonardo DiCaprio had only to put on fake glasses and dye his hair brown to be fully characterized.

This film was Ridley Scott and Leonardo DiCaprio’s first project together.

The film attempted to be shot with as few digital special effects as possible. In fact, there’s a huge explosion in one of the scenes and it’s completely real. It was in the hands of experts and was completely controlled, even so it was a great show for the neighbors and onlookers of the place.