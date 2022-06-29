Where to see tonight ‘World War Z’, the zombie nightmare that Brad Pitt made for his children

What is it about late-night movies on TV that draw so many people to the couch? Those movies that we have seen a thousand times, but that still invite us to see them again and again; either out of nostalgia, or because laziness dominates and we prefer that television decide what we watch instead of browsing aimlessly through the infinite catalogs of streaming. Be that as it may, there we are one more night, to end the day and, hopefully, get to disconnect.

Tonight, La 1 has a very interesting proposal, especially for all those who love everything that has to do with the zombie world and global viral pandemics, because from 10:40 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. World War Z (2013), one of the biggest blockbusters starring Brad Pitt in recent years.



Still from ‘World War Z’ (2013). Facebook/Other sources

A film whose plot could not be simpler: When the world begins to be invaded by a legion of the undead, Gerry Lane, an expert investigator for the United Nations, will try to prevent the end of civilization in a race against time and the destiny. The destruction to which the human race is subjected leads him to travel the entire world looking for the solution to stop this horrible epidemic. The moral of the story is clear: when there is a global epidemic, no one is safe; and if they teach something series like The Walking Dead is that if you manage to survive, the way you see life will change radically and forever.

A story that its protagonist, Brad Pitt, carries on his shoulders during the 116 minutes that it lasts, which will delight fans of the actor, who is accompanied in the cast by Mireille Enos (Karen Lane), Daniella Kertesz (Segen) Peter Capaldi (WHO doctor) or James Badge Dale (Captain Speke).



Still from ‘World War Z’ (2013). Facebook/Other sources

Ideal for those looking for explosions, suspense and action in abundance. In fact, the dialogue between the heroic protagonist and the young virologist (Elyes Gabel) is one of the few moments of calm in the frenetic story. Now, like the vast majority of blockbusters, it is not convenient to think about the coherence of the story after seeing it, because that is the worst thing that can be done with a film of these characteristics, created solely to pass the time while eating popcorn. .

Brad Pitt was very involved with this project from the beginning, even acknowledging that he had thought of doing it only because of his older children (from his marriage to Angelina Jolie), who could not see any of his films as minors: “This all started simply because I wanted to make a movie that my children could see before they turned 18 and that they liked it, and they like zombies”, he recognized at that time, when his older children were preteens (Maddox was 12 years old and Pax, ten) .



Still from ‘World War Z’ (2013). Facebook/Other sources

A film that hardly saw the light, because another superstar was also very interested in seeing the story on the big screen: Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor and his producer, Appian Way, allied with Warner Brothers studios to acquire the rights to the book and the original story, by Max Brooks; something that Brad Pitt and his production company, Plan B, in conjunction with Paramount studios, also wanted. After an arduous fight of offers and counteroffers, the latter won the rights for a million dollars, in 2007.