WhatsApp Plus for Android, how to download the application

The WhatsApp application is one of the most popular platforms when it comes to sending messages, videos, photos and files. And the plus version has many advantages that more and more users want to download every day, but something that many wonder is how to download it from the Android operating system.

Among the advantages of whatsapp plus is that it allows you to activate airplane mode, as well as send files larger than 50 MB, have greater control with the information you share with your contacts, photos, videos, more emojis and available reactions. Next, we will tell you how to download it for your Android device without difficulties.

How to download the WhatsApp Plus application?

This version of WhatsApp is not yet compatible with Android devices and must be downloaded from an external platform. This is not recommended, but for users who already want to enjoy the app, we give you the steps you must follow.

You must first delete the official WhatsApp application from your device.

Check for the update to download the version of WhatsApp Plus, from a secure website.

When you download it, it will give you the option to install WhatsApp Plus. Before installing it you will get warnings that are already by default, to obtain the version you must ignore them and continue with the process.

The APK file will come out, and you will see a window telling you that you are in the process of installing an app from unknown source, click allow, then next to finish the process.

There you can add a phone number to link your device contacts.

In this way you will have the new version of WhatsApp Plus to enjoy the benefits on your device, even if you have the Android operating system.

