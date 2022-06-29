What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | TV

17.55 / Movistar Classics

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

The Fall of the House of Usher. USA, 1960 (85 minutes). Director: Roger Corman. Cast: Vincent Price, Mark Damon, Myma Fahey.

The first of Roger Corman’s eight forays into the literature of Edgar Allan Poe was a display of mise-en-scène (second only to the later The Masque of the Red Death), unusual in a filmmaker characterized by the speed of his shooting. Although Corman uses a vivid color palette, which is somewhat opposed to Poe’s gloomy spirit, he captures the writer’s world with punctilious precision and exhaustively enhances the unhealthy elements of each frame.

22.00 / The 2

‘La 2 is theater’ joins Pride 2022

Tonight, La 2 joins the Pride 2022 celebrations with the premiere of the adaptation of the play I am who I am, a musical show based on the autobiography of the Spanish-Korean violinist Aaron Lee, who comes to the public channel after having stepped on the stage of the Infanta Isabel Theater or the Kamikaze Theater in Madrid. The work deals with the life of Aaron Lee, born in Madrid and raised in a traditional and very religious Korean family, and how he suffered rejection and mistreatment by his family for being homosexual.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The last Emperor’

The Last Emperor. United Kingdom-France-Italy, 1987 (160 minutes). Director: Bernardo Bertolucci. Cast: John Lone, Joan Chen, Peter O’Toole.

The greatest commercial success of the master Bertolucci’s entire career is not only a risky exercise in style, but also an exemplary display of his narrative and visual virtuosity. Bertolucci delves into the true story of Pu Yi, the last Chinese emperor, and proposes a detailed approach to the country’s social reality throughout the character’s life, from his childhood in the Forbidden City of Beijing to the new times born after the Cultural Revolution.

22.30 / DMAX

The most unusual objects on the planet

The documentary stranger things wants to reveal the story behind some of the most unusual and strange objects on the planet, found in museums, laboratories and warehouses. From a piece of meteorite found in the tomb of Tutankhamun to the Crown of Thorns of Jesus Christ. Is everything we know about the archaeological world true? This is the question that this production launches to answer.

22.40 / The 1

‘World War Z’

World War Z. USA, 2013 (115 minutes). Director: Marc Forster. Cast: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz.

The world war z best seller it combined oral accounts and journalistic style to create the chronicle of a zombie pandemic. The adaptation of him to the cinema abandons those intentions to embrace a traditional narrative, with which Marc Foster strives to combine moments of great spectacle, such as the memorable scene of the swarm of the dead, with subtle and intimate sequences. Thus, the block buster it grows adorned by abundant figures of style.

22.45 / Four

‘Flying I go’, in Pallars Jussà

El Pallars Jussà (Lleida) is a region of the Catalan Pyrenees that concentrates a great deal of history: it preserves ancient traditions of livestock fairs and in the small town of Salàs de Pallars eight commercial premises remain as they were between the end of the 19th century and the 70s of the 20th century. flying I go He travels to the place to help restore what is considered the oldest cinema and theater advertising curtain in Spain.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New chapter of the ‘ACI’ series

A new installment of the Franco-Belgian series arrives at Antena 3 ACI: High Intellectual Capacity. That traces the adventures of Morgane Alvaro, a 38-year-old police collaborator with three children from two different fathers and with an exuberant behavior that can drive everyone crazy. This episode recounts how the body of a teenager is found charred in her parents’ barn. Morgane concludes that it is a murder, linked to the fact that the young man led a double life.

23.00 / WE ARE

‘The Havana Quartet’

Spain, 1999 (100 minutes). Director: Fernando Colomo. Cast: Ernesto Alterio, Mirta Ibarra, Javier Cámara.

Fernando Colomo returns to the land of crazy entanglement in a nice and elegant comedy that follows in the footsteps of a musician as immature as he is a womanizer who travels to Cuba in search of his mother. His adventures serve the director to deliver an affectionate look at the Cuban people.

23.20 / Movistar Classics

‘Silverado’

USA, 1985 (135 minutes). Director: Lawrence Kasdan. Cast: Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Kevin Costner, Danny Glover, Brian Dennehy.

Today it is a forgotten issue, but in the 1980s, Hollywood had given up the western for dead. Lawrence Kasdan bet on his resurrection with this courageous tribute to the genre, as vital as it is enthusiastic. Kasdan brings together all the iconic elements of Western cinema (except the Indian adventure) and makes the viewer breathe again the classic open spaces and immerse himself in the future of the pioneers, the lounge, the gamblers, the gunmen and the sheriffs incorruptible.

23.50 / CMT

‘The king of comedy’

The King of Comedy. USA, 1982 (104 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Robert de Niro, Jerry Lewis.

After a summit like Wild bull, Scorsese was slipping into a comedy that is comedy only in appearance. A work that cruelly satirises human ambitions and that, between some laughs, which soon freeze, delivers a bleak portrait of careerism and the desire for fame. All this thanks to a showman of singular stupidity that kidnaps his television idol to achieve his moment of glory. Robert de De Niro, histrionic and consciously out of control, and Jerry Lewis, hieratic, offer an interpretive monument.

0.10 / Hollywood

‘Schindler’s List’

Schindler’s List. USA, 1993 (187 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes.

In one of his most beloved projects, Spielberg portrays the Holocaust and creates a masterpiece of exceptional dramatic depth. Janusz Kaminski’s black-and-white images help Spielberg fill each frame with emotion and honor the pain of the victims.

1.00 / Sundance

‘And Your Mother Too’

Mexico, 2000 (101 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuaron. Cast: Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Maribel Verdú, Diana Bracho.

The Mexican Alfonso Cuarón surprised fans at the time with this lively, daring and uninhibited film in which two Mexican teenagers embark on a complex journey towards maturity accompanied by an overwhelming woman with the features of Maribel Verdú. And Your Mother Too it is a firm and sincere drama, shot through with intense emotions, with fierce feelings.

