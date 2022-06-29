what the actor said about the possibility of returning to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga (and the millionaire contract he could sign)

After the end of this controversial legal battle, The 59-year-old actor started a new chapter in his life as he tries to focus on his art career and return to acting. after being fired from several productions due to constant accusations of alleged domestic violence.

Johnny Depp was the winner of the trial against Amber Heard since the jury agreed with him in establishing that his ex-wife defamed him in a publication made in 2018 in The Washington Post.

One of the roles that Johnny Depp lost as a result of his ex-wife’s statements was that of the Captain Jack Sparrow in the successful saga of Pirates of the Caribbeanin which he participated from 2003 to 2017.

Due to the popularity of this character, during the last days there was a rumor that Disneycompany behind the films of Pirates of the Caribbean, could put behind his differences with Johnny Depp and they could bring him back for the next installment in the saga.

According to the portal poptopic, The actor would have had several conversations with Disney about a possible agreement of US $ 301 million to formalize his return to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

However, given these rumours, Johnny Depp’s representative categorically denied the existence of this contract and indicated that there has been no rapprochement between Disney and his client.

“That’s an invention,” revealed the actor’s representative before the possibility of his return to the saga.

The words of Depp’s representative are related to what the 59-year-old actor said during his trial against Amber Heardstating that he would not return to Disney “not even for US$300 million”.

added to thisJohnny Depp has repeatedly shown his annoyance at the fact that Disney continues to use his image as Jack Sparrow after having fired him and “humiliated him as a person”.

Everything seems to indicate that Johnny Depp will not appear again in the films of Pirates of the Caribbean, since, to the disappointment of his followers, the rumors about the return of Captain Jack Sparrow would be false.