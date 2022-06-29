What series and movies to watch today, June 29?

blind Justice

United States, 2015-2018, CRIME, SUPERHEROES, 48-61 minutes. (3 seasons, 39 episodes).

The Marvel series are coming to Disney + and, among them, the one that has possibly won the most praise among fans: the dark adventures of Daredevil, formerly known in our country as Dan Defensor. Retaining remarkable fidelity to the original comic, especially to the gaze of the mythical Frank Miller, Matt Murdock faces the problems and responsibilities of being an urban vigilante at night, a blind lawyer by day and, on top of that, having “friends” like Frank Castle or Elektra. Disney+.

SECRET CITY

Australia, 2016-2019. ESPIONAGE, POLITICAL THRILLER, 46-52 minutes. (2 seasons, 12 episodes).

Series of political intrigue and international espionage, inspired by the successful novels by Chris Uhlmann and Steve Lewis, around the figure of Harriet Dunkley. An Australian political reporter from Canberra, hell-bent on getting to the bottom of her investigations, uncovering a series of conspiracies that threaten national security, putting her life and career in jeopardy. NETFLIX.

THE UPSHAW FAMILY

United States, 2021-2022, COMEDY, 25-29 minutes. (2 seasons, 19 episodes).

Premiere today of the second season of this archetypal African-American family sitcom, no less likeable and enjoyable for that. The daily adventures of a working-class black family, in a key of white humor (“no pun intended”). NETFLIX.

BAYMAX!

United States, 2017-2021, ANIMATION, SUPERHEROES, 23-45 min. (3 seasons, 56 episodes).

Premiere of this spin-off of “Big Hero 6″, inspired by the comics of the same title, about a boy prodigy and his peculiar and gigantic robot, always fighting against peculiar supervillains. The best: It’s classic 2-D animation. DISNEY+.

MCMILLIONS

United States, 2020, DOCUMENTARY, TRUE CRIME, 50 min. (1 season, 6 episodes).

Produced by the company of Mark Wahlberg, a true hamburger lover, an exciting documentary series that follows and exposes the promotion that, using Monopoly, served McDonalds to build a millionaire scam in the 90s. HBO Max.

CINEMA

HORROR STORIES

MOVISTAR+ CLASSICS. 15:00

United States, 1962. Delicious adaptation of three classic Poe stories, conceived by Roger Corman with the support of Richard Matheson as screenwriter and an unbeatable trio of skulls: Rathbone, Price and Lorre.

DEATH MAIL

THIRTEEN TV: 18:40

United States, 1950. Surprising western with almost “noir” aftertastes, which successfully combines the classic rides and shootouts of the genre with a well-constructed criminal intrigue. Directed by the peculiar craftsman Reginald Le Borg.

WORLD WAR Z

AM 1. 22:40

United States, United Kingdom, Malta, 2013. Zombies arrive from the Z Series to the “blockbuster” with this entertaining blockbuster, which takes its name (and little else) from the book by Max Brooks, but at least not in vain.

BLIND OBSESSION

THE SIXTH: 00:35

United States, 2001. Successful independent commercial thriller, with Brad Johnson as a recovering blind cop, manipulated by an obsessive and dangerous, as well as attractive, Megan Gallagher. The best of the movie, of course.