What series and movies to watch today, June 29?

DAREDEVIL

United States, 2015-2018, CRIME, SUPERHEROES, 48-61 minutes. (3 seasons, 39 episodes).

The Marvel series are coming to Disney + and, among them, the one that has possibly won the most praise among fans: the dark adventures of Daredevil, formerly known in our country as Dan Defensor. Retaining remarkable fidelity to the original comic, especially to the gaze of the mythical Frank Miller, Matt Murdock faces the problems and responsibilities of being an urban vigilante at night, a blind lawyer by day and, on top of that, having “friends” like Frank Castle or Elektra. Disney+.

SECRET CITY

Australia, 2016-2019. ESPIONAGE, POLITICAL THRILLER, 46-52 minutes. (2 seasons, 12 episodes).

Series of political intrigue and international espionage, inspired by the successful novels by Chris Uhlmann and Steve Lewis, around the figure of Harriet Dunkley. An Australian political reporter from Canberra, hell-bent on getting to the bottom of her investigations, uncovering a series of conspiracies that threaten national security, putting her life and career in jeopardy. NETFLIX.

