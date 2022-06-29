What if Shakira and Piqué split because of the money?

The end of the story between Shakira And Gerard Piqué it may not have ended due to the betrayals of the Barcelona player. This is the latest news that comes directly from Spain where, a few days ago, the rumor began to circulate that the artist of “Waka waka” and the 35-year-old sportsman would have said goodbye for economic reasons.

To reveal it was Roberto Garcia, ex-boyfriend of one of the sisters of Shakirawho revealed a EsDiary that to put an end to the ten-year relationship between the singer of “Happy you”And the player would have been an investment for which Pique he would ask Shakira for the money to invest and be answered with a sharp no. The reason? The artist’s parents would not have been in favor.

“They don’t mix their money and keep the family economy at 50%,” said Garcia, according to whom the missed loan would have caused a rift in the relationship, which the two would have decided to close at the end of a series of discussions. This leads to the statement released by Shakira on June 4 where, for the first time, rumors of a break with Piqué were confirmed.

“We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding », had announced the singer of” Girl like me “(this song that i black Eyed Peas they created together with Shakira) today ready to return to the United States with her two sons Sasha and Milan.

