We have already found the children of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky with their twins at the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Sydney Credit:Bang Showbiz

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have always tried to keep their three children completely out of their careers in front of the cameras, but this Monday they made an exception to go with their twins Tristan and Sasha, 8 years old, to the premiere in Sydney of the final installment of ‘Thor’.

The presence of the two children on the red carpet was more than justified because both they and their older sister, India, appear in the film, as confirmed by their famous father. The eldest daughter of the couple gives life to a character known only as Love -amor, in Spanish- about which no further details are known at the moment, so we will have to wait until the premiere to discover what role she plays in the plot.

In the case of his little brothers, it was obvious what role they should play: the younger version of Thor. Chris has revealed that the boy who appears running in a temporary montage that shows how the god of thunder is growing is one of his two children, although he has not specified which of the two recorded that particular scene that appears in the trailer.

The filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which took place in Australia during the first half of 2021, became a family affair because both Chris and his co-stars Natalie Portman and Christian Bale were accompanied by their respective offspring. . The film’s director, Taika Waititi, also took his own to work, so children were more than welcome. In the case of Elsa and Chris, they were very excited to see themselves on the big screen with their father, so he could not refuse to make a cameo.

“They were very excited to be in the film,” Chris explained. “I thought it was a unique and fun family experience. I don’t want them to become child stars now… It was a special experience that we all shared together.”