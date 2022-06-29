Warren Buffett promised to give away 99% of his $100 billion when he dies. Who will get all that money?

Warren Buffett (L) and Bill Gates attend the Forbes Philanthropy Summit Awards Dinner on June 3, 2015 in New York City. It is believed that since then the relationship between billionaires has changed. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Investor Warren Buffett is probably the greatest philanthropist in history. 16 years ago he promised to donate 99% of his fortune in the last years of his life and he has fulfilled it.

Fortune magazine reported that he had already given half of his money to different charities by 2021.

He assures that he has nothing to do with his money but he knows that society could make good use of it. “Over many decades, I have amassed an almost unbelievable amount of money just doing what I love to do,” he said in a statement.

This summer’s $1 billion donation dropped Buffett down the list of the world’s richest people from fifth to seventh. He now owns 229,016 Berkshire Class A shares, about half the shares Buffett owned in June 2006, before promising he would donate them.

Five foundations have received significant contributions from the immense fortune Buffett amassed as head of the firm. Berkshire Hathawaya multinational emporium in insurance, rail transportation, power generation and distribution, manufacturing, and retail sales.

The recent stir is that it is not known exactly where the remaining 117,000 million of the assets of the man who promised to give away almost all of his money before going to his grave will go. Although one of the conditions of his generous contribution is that the contributions be spent in full within a maximum period of 10 years after his death.

Originally it was thought that the beneficiary of a good cut would be the gates foundationone of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world.

Everything pointed to the fact that they were preparing for a massive influx of funds. In the past, the CEO of Berkshire had expressed his decision to donate most of his assets (80% of the shares) to the Gates Foundation because the former couple did a “better job” than him in managing the projects of charity.

But Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce and Buffett’s resignation from the foundation they could change the destination of future disbursements, although they have never announced any disagreement.

Another problem is that the Gates Foundation already owns so many funds that it was unclear what to do with a potential barrage of funds from Buffett. For this reason, the board of directors of the Gates Foundation, dozens of employees and the consulting firm McKinsey and Co worked for a year on what they called the Lincoln project.

One of the project ideas was create a savings bank to benefit all the children of the world. Some say that if the Gates Foundation receives enough money to distribute to every child on the planet, it could really have a significant impact on humanity. The goal would be to help equalize the enormous socioeconomic imbalances between the countries by offering parents a financial safety net to raise a family in today’s downturned economy.

But it seems that Buffett has also distanced himself from the Gates Foundation due to differences in the excessive growth of the organization, to the point that in 2015 he asked for a limit on the number of employees. He, too, was not satisfied with the number of outside consultants.

The turn of the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

For its part, The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation is also preparing for receive up to $100 billion in undistributed sharessources told the Wall Street Journal.

The financial daily indicated that Buffett could inject tens of billions of dollars to support the fight for reproductive rights in the United Statesthrough significant contributions to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his late wife.

Buffett established the charity with his wife Susan “Susie” Thompson Buffett in 1964. It was known as the Buffett Foundation for 40 years but Warren renamed it after his wife after her death in 2004. Nearly all of Susan’s estate, valued some $3 billion in 2004 went to the foundation.

“She and I established the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation to focus intensely on important social problems facing groups with very limited incomes,” Buffett wrote to the foundation’s directors in his 2006 pledge, adding that he hoped the foundation would “maintain its focus on just one or two important issues.”

The foundation prefers to work discreetly and never speaks directly about its objectives.. The only known mission is provide scholarships to students in Buffett’s home state of Nebraska. On its website, it only talks about the scholarships it grants and only answers questions about the procedure to apply for them.

But the consensus of the experts and the tax returns agree that he is dedicated to the defense of the right to decide and reproductive policy.

The foundation prefers to make its donations anonymously to honor Susan Buffett’s desire to focus on organizations committed to her work rather than those focused on public relations.

An investigation by the independent publication Mother Jones indicated that the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation would have donated some 1.5 billion dollars to support campaigns in favor of abortion between 2001 and 2014. Some of the beneficiaries would be Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Federation, and the Guttmacher Institute.

