VTR+ celebrates LGBTIQ+ Pride Day with the best films of the genre

To close the month and celebrate this important international date, the on-demand platform will make a special available to its customers with the various titles that have broken the stereotypes of the LGTBIQ+ community.

In recent years, LGTBIQ+ stories on the big screen have not only become huge hits with critics and audiences, but have also managed to dominate award seasons. That is the case of Call me by your namethe film starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet that in 2017 was the winner of the Oscar Award for best adapted screenplay, and that is part of the special that VTR+ put together to celebrate the International LGTBIQ+ Pride Day.

In addition to the feature film set in Italy, there are other American films such as a normal heartwhich chronicles the beginning of the HIV crisis in the New York gay community during the 1980s, and Behind the candlestick, whose drama recreates the private life of entertainment icon and flamboyant artist Liberace starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. Spanish-speaking cinema, meanwhile, is represented by the award-winning Bad Educationdirected by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Gael García Bernal.

“As a company, we believe in the importance of fostering empathy and equity through various actions and this month is a great invitation to be more tolerant and for that, in VTR+, our on-demand platform, we have great and unmissable titles that are along these lines, inviting conversation and reflection. We work to build a better and more diverse world, and that is where culture and entertainment play a fundamental role”, says Cristián Novoa, Manager of Content and Advertising at VTR.

They are also part of the special LGTBIQ + of VTR +, the unmissable documentaries The legend of the underground Y Transhood: Growing Up Transgenderin addition to great and acclaimed series such as I may destroy you, Gentleman Jack and Euphoriawhich in its second season broke audience figures with Zendaya in the main role.