Typecast in comedy with good dramas

Many actors of the comedy genre have proven their ability to unfold in drama movies, some have succeeded and others are still in their comfort zone

Like other careers like medicine, acting professionals usually always specialize in a genre, some by choice, and others because life has led them there.

Drama, suspense, action, horror, fiction and comedy… in this last genre we are going to pause to highlight that many Hollywood actors have made a career out of humor and when they come out and jump from there to the other side, sometimes to the public they have a hard time registering it in something other than comedy films.

It is precisely there where the challenge comes, when they have to get out of their comfort zone and do it successfully.

Jim Carrey

With regard to the success of the movie “Claw”, by actor Adam Sandler, known mainly for his humorous roles, we highlight others who have suffered the same fate. The film is a drama sprinkled with humorous dialogue that brings out another side of the actor Sandler, who has received good reviews.

And although Jim Carrey’s face is quite funny and when we see him we always associate him with comedy, this actor is another one who has surprised and unfolded in films like “The Majestic”, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and ” The Truman Show”.

Jennifer Aniston

The same thing happens to us with Jennifer Aniston, loved for her role in the successful comedy series “Friends”, we always associate her with comedy, but she has had good moments in the drama as in the movie “Cake”, which made her deserve of several nominations as “Best Leading Actress”.

Ben Stiller, called by many “the king of American comedy”, has shone in drama films such as “Double Life”, among others.