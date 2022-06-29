Travis Barker rushed to hospital. Photo and video

The Blink 182 drummer has had an illness, but it is a mystery about the causes. As they took him to the hospital he tweeted “God save me”

Rushed to hospital in Los Angeles with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker fell ill in the Calabasas mansion, but the causes of his illness are still unknown – photo | video

AT THE EMERGENCY ROOM – The musician and his wife showed up at the emergency room at the West Hills hospital near their property in the Los Angeles hills. But after a while the doctors decided that Barker needed immediate attention and further investigations, so an ambulance transported him to Cedar Sinai, one of the largest hospitals in the city, where he remains today. The TMZ website has published a photo of the drummer on a stretcher, as he enters the medical center, with Kourtney at her side, dressed in a black jumpsuit and with a hood covering her face. The two got married last month in Portofino.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, marriage is double – x gossip look

MYSTERY ON HOSPITALIZATION – Just in the hectic hours of arriving at the ER and the subsequent ambulance ride, Barker tweeted “God save me,” God save me. A sign of the gravity of the situation? Or simply the title of the song by Machine Gun Kelly, a great friend of Mr. Kardashian? In favor of a potential gravity of the situation, it seems to be the musician’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker (had by ex-wife Shanna Moakler), who immediately after hospitalization asked her followers on Instagram “Please send your prayers”, please send your prayers.

Kourtney Kardashian, sexy holiday in Saint Tropez – look

PREVIOUS – In 2018, Barker was rushed again for blood clots in both arms. In addition, he had suffered from a staph infection and a skin infection caused by a bacterium. Then Blink 182 had been forced to postpone some dates of their concerts.

In 2008, however, the drummer was involved in a plane crash that left him with third degree burns on 65% of his body. Four out of six passengers had died in the tragedy. Since then, he said, he hasn’t taken any more drugs.

Deborah Ameri