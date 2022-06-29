Travis Barker rushed to hospital: Kourtney Kardashian is by his side

Conditions are worrying Travis Barker. The drummer of Blink-182 was rushed to hospital. Beside him was his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

According to reports TMZ, in the past few hours Travis Barker has presented himself to the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles for a health problem of the musician that has not been specified at the moment. The drummer was then transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further checks.

Yesterday Travis tweeted the words: “God save me“,”God save me“, But it is not clear if he was referring to his health condition, or to the song entitled just so present on the latest album by Machine Gun Kelly“Mainstream Sellout”, Produced by Barker himself.

A message published by her daughter on social media also fueled the concern. Among his Instagram Stories the girl wrote: “Please send us your prayers“.

In recent years Travis Barker had been hospitalized due to a blood clot in his arms from a staph infection, while in 2008 he had survived with third-degree burns in a terrible plane crash that killed seven people.

Since 2021 Travis has been in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he got married this year in a triple rite: a non-legally recognized ceremony held on April 4, 2022 in Las Vegasthen they officially married on May 15 a Santa Barbaraand finally the religious rite was celebrated a Portofinoin Italy, on May 22nd.

