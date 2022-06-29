“Top Gun of cabotage”: Luis Novaresio compared Alberto Fernández’s last post with Tom Cruise’s film

Luis Novaresio harshly criticized the president Alberto Fernandezwhom he characterized as disoriented after he suspended his schedule to visit Miracle Sala, who is hospitalized in Jujuy, and referred to the posting made by the president before traveling. “That simile image top gun of cabotage seems painful to methe president is lost, ”said the host of the program on Wednesday good morning nation during the show with the news 8.30AM who drives louis majul with Deborah Plager Y Marina Calabro through the LN+ screen.

The leader of the Kirchnerist organization Tupac Amaru was hospitalized Monday for a deep vein thrombosis and has police custody due to her status as a detainee. Y the head of state suspended his agenda to finalize this meeting with the social leader who has house arrest.

“Top Gun Coasting”. Novaresio compared Alberto Fernández’s last post with Tom Cruise’s film

“The country is fantastic, stop being destituent”Majul joked as they analyzed the troubled economic situation in a context where neither the president nor the economy minister attended the cabinet meeting held this morning at the Casa Rosada. “Guzmán did not go. That the president is not here does not surprise me because it is disconnected from management,” Plager remarked.

“A long time ago I said that the government of Alberto Fernández was lost and now the loss is staggering. The president posting that he is going to see Milagro Sala, ‘unfairly detained’… I interviewed Alberto a thousand times and he said he was well detained”, affirmed Novaresio.

“You can’t do this after saying you were justly detained. That, beyond the political, drives your head crazy, who are we talking to?Majul asked.

On his Instagram account, the Head of State published a video at the Jorge Newberry Airport in Buenos Aires, with a hangar and a helicopter behindsurrounded by his collaborators, before boarding a plane to Jujuy.

The President’s publication, before leaving to visit Milagro Sala in Jujuy Capture

“I am going to visit Milagro, unjustly detained, illto accompany her as I always did and also to show this disgraceful situation that the Court remains unresolved “, was the text with the president’s words supporting the Kirchnerist leader that accompanied the material published in the stories of his Instagram account .

“The own Milagro Sala denied the presidentwhen he said ‘he doesn’t even call me’. Furthermore, she is not unjustly detained. If they arrest you during the process, it is because there is a danger of escape or obstruction of the case, and Milagro Sala stole evidence and squeezed witnesses. She is not a political prisoner, she is a political prisoner for common crimes”, considered Novaresio.

In this sense, Plager was lapidary with Alberto Fernández. “Today it seems less relevant to me about Milagro Sala, while his cabinet is meeting with the absence of the Minister of Economy at the most critical moment since his administration, the president suspended his agenda, and he posts it proudly… he is lost. This sinks the president more, it is ridiculous and absurd”, criticized the journalist.

“A source from the Casa Rosada told me that the president wants to make gestures. It’s what they believe. I’m going to make a comparison, even if it falls very badly, right?remember when Fernando De la Ría hit the table in the Mariano Grondona program? I know the back room: someone suggested that you show firmness with a physical gesture. This thing about Alberto is the same, it’s a remarkable piece of paperNovaresio said.

In this sense, Majul clarified that there is “a thermos-head speech from the hard core of Kirchnerism that buys this.” “This image of the Top Gun simile of cabotage seems painful to me. What we are seeing… The president is lost,” added Novaresio.

“They underestimate people: one thing is to go to the G7, beyond the rubbish, and another thing is that on the day of the deepest crisis that the government is going through, they go to see Milagro Sala. People are not stupid and they realize it. It embarrasses me, it worries me and it seems sadand people are not stupid, does anyone believe that they can underestimate people?” Plager asked, very indignant.

However, for Novaresio, “they no longer even convince their own, this is typical of a lost person who is out of his time and space. A source tells that today The president learned that his Minister of Transportation, Alexis Guerrera, had traveled to the United States. President found out this morning”. Regarding this, Plager sentenced: “For a long time we have seen that the president is alone and nobody has left”.