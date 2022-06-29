Tim Burton Movies at Pier One

‘Summer Fan Movie’a proposal from the fantastic film festival of the University of Malaga (UMA), returns to the Pier One with a tribute to Tim Burton through a selection of its most iconic titles, which can be seen every Thursday this July for free, in VOSE and in front of the sea.

In this way, the summer cycle is resumed in one of the most emblematic and busy enclaves of the capital. There will be four films that make up the billboard, which will begin on July 7 with ‘Edward Scissorhands‘ to recall the nostalgia of a film that has marked different generations with the innocence and fatality of its famous protagonist, played by Johnny Depp. The cast is completed by Winona Ryder, Vincent Price or Alan Arkin are part of this dark fable that had its premiere in 1990.

It will follow on Thursday 14 ‘bigfish‘, which will catch viewers in the nets of magical realism with a plot full of exaggerated stories and anecdotes repeated ad nauseam that become the best invisible thread to unite estranged father and son again. Ewan McGregor stars in this melancholy story that also stars Albert Finney, Jessica Lange, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi, Helena Bonham Carter and Danny DeVito, among others.

On the 21st, Burton’s own gothic tone will return with ‘Corpse Bride‘ transporting Pier One to the Victorian era to involve attendees in a love story in which not even death will be an impediment for a stubborn fiancée. Comedy, music and terror come together in this stop motion film that is just as macabre as it is endearing and suitable for all audiences.

The farewell will be on the 28th with ‘Mars Attack!‘, a galactic parody in which Burton revisits the science fiction of the middle of the last century in his own peculiar way. Flying saucers, widespread panic and a conflict cabinet with irreconcilable positions are the main ingredients of this ironic satire featuring Jack Nicholson, Glen Close, Pierce Brosnan, Michael J. Fox and Sarah Jessica Parker.





The screenings will take place in a relaxed, familiar and open atmosphere. As a complement, each pass will be preceded by activities related to the themes of the films, in order to encourage attendees and encourage participation. Also, Vouchers redeemable for dinners at a selection of restaurants will be raffled among spectators from this area of ​​the port of Malaga.

In addition to the hammocks and carpets that will be placed on the central lawn of the track to complete the capacity of the space, those interested can bring their own beach chairs and sit in the available spaces.