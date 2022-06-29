Ticket to Paradise: watch the trailer for the new Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Ticket to Paradise, the new Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Photo: NA.

After having participated in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Money Monster and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, George Clooney and Julia Roberts meet again on a film set for Ticket to Paradise.

Directed by Ol Parker, who co-writes it with Daniel Pipski, the film talks about a divorced couple who come together and travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago and that, to this day, continues to take its toll on them.

Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd also join the cast as Lily, the couple’s daughter, and Wren, her best friend. While Lucas Bravo, the rising star of Emily in Paris, will be in charge of giving life to Lily’s love proposal, whose courtship is on a countdown due to Lily’s neurotic parents.

Ticket to Paradise opens in theaters on October 21.

The film was shot in Australia, in the midst of the pandemic, which meant they had to go on hiatus for the month of January as coronavirus cases emerged among cast and crew, as the state of Queensland had experienced spikes. of infection at that time.





Related news