Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi talks about the unexpected love triangle featured in the film

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir ), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok ) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord along with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy .

During the global press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi spoke briefly about the representation of Stormbreaker in the film, explaining that the ax created by Thor in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) will undergo a process of humanization and personification being constituted by the arm of Groot and therefore, will have mixed feelings about Mjolnir’s return:

“Yup. And Stormbreaker… I don’t know if this is how others think but it must be remembered that Stormbreaker is made with Groot’s arm. Well, you know, the handle is his arm. And Groot was a teenager when he cut off his arm. And we felt that Stormbreaker could have been some kind of young girl having been born about five or six years ago [degli eventi di Thor: Love and Thunder]. Therefore he must have looked a bit like a teenager and as if he was going through a phase of change. “