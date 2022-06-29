Thor: Love and Thunder – Kevin Feige feared that Taika Waititi would not be able to finish the work on the film

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios feared Taika Waititi wouldn’t be able to finish work on Thor: Love and Thunder.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

During an interview with the New York Timesthe president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige talked about Taika Waititi’s work on Thor: Love and Thunderadmitting that he feared at some point in development that the New Zealand director would not be able to direct or supervise the editing of the film because of his busy schedule and his involvement in other projects: