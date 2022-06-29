Thor: Love and Thunder | Christian Bale says his family convinced him to play Gorr

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer, the new film of the God of Thunder, a character introduced by Marvel Studios in 2011 who has become an icon of pop culture. On this occasion, the superhero and his allies will unite to face a villain who in the comics has incredible power: Gorr “the butcher of the gods”, who, as his nickname indicates, is a being capable of killing the same gods.

To bring him to life we ​​have nothing more and nothing less than the actor Christian Bale, known above all for his Batman trilogy (Batman Begins (84%), Batman: The Dark Knight (94%) and The Dark Knight Rises ( 87%)), but also for multiple roles where he has shown passion and absolute dedication to his art, such as Escándalo Americano (93%), El fighter (91%), El Vicepresident: Beyond Power (69%), and Against the Impossible (94%), among others.

Although the role of villain is not new for him, it is quite a phenomenon to have him back in the superhero movie and now as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In recent years the franchise has given us some memorable villains, and hopefully this one will be too.

What many do not know is that we do not owe it only to Taika Waititi to have Bale in the new Marvel movie, but to his children, Emmeline and Joseph, who convinced him to accept the role despite the fact that he had some conflicts about his diary. This was what Bale declared to ScreenRant (via IndieWire):

There were some potential scheduling conflicts. I told my family, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work,’ and they said, ‘No, make it work. You have to do this, dad.’ I was given my marching orders and obediently obeyed.

After two solo films where the character didn’t seem to compete in popularity with his comrades Iron Man and Captain America, the comic version of Thor: Ragnarok (92%) was a breath of fresh air, and it is expected that Thor: Love and Thunder do not disappoint in that regard. With Christian bale in the role of Gorr, expectations are sky high, and it’s very close to see him on the big screen.

After Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel fans will only expect one more movie this year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and before that we already had Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (88%). After these ambitious and spectacular projects, Marvel Studios has very big plans for film and TV, and according to the company’s Chief Creative Officer, Kevin Feige, very soon we will know what the next saga is. In the first three phases of the franchise we had the Infinity Saga, which revolved around Thanos and the Infinity Stones, culminating in Avengers: Infinity War (79%) and Avengers: Endgame (95%).

Phase 4 has introduced new characters and new threats to Earth, like the ones we saw in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (95%) and Eternals (58%), but we don’t know what’s next. . Could the big villains be the Celestials or a new character that hasn’t been introduced? Until we have an answer to that question, we will have to settle for enjoying Thor: Love and Thunderwhich hits theaters on July 7, and has so far received rave reviews from critics.

