Thor love and thunder: Chris Hemsworth nude will not be censored and Hulk in Ragnarok is the example | Films

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will show Chris Hemsworth’s nude scene uncensored unlike the trailer where the god of thunder appears from behind and with the pixelated buttocks. Taika Waititi, the director of the new film with Christian Bale (Gorr) and Natalie Portman (Mighty Thor), recently confirmed this fact for fans.

Not only is he most played moment of the trailer , but has also been described as a personal dream for Hemsworth. The scene in which the son of Odin is exposed without clothes before Zeus (Russell Crowe) has been talked about in networks.

Waititi recently attended “The late show with Stephen Colbert”where he not only revealed why he liked to tease Marvel fans, but also that audiences will be able to see Thor’s attributes in theaters.

“Thor 4” will premiere on July 8, 2022. Photo: Marvel

“ In the movie it is not pixelated, in fact”, mentioned the director while Colbert showed him the image of the trailer. “You will be able to fully see Hemsworth ”, he added.

Since the shot is frontal, the host of the program also questioned if there was another one. “Maybe in IMAX” The filmmaker said with a laugh.

Taiwa Waititi and the nude Hulk

This won’t be the first time Taika Waititi has stripped down a popular Marvel character. In “Thor: Ragnarok”the director, in the same way, showed Hulk in a back plane very similar to the one that censors the trailer for “Love and thunder”.

Hulk appeared naked in “Thor Ragnarok” thanks to the mind of Taika Waititi. Photo: Marvel Entertainment

Stephen Colbert reminded Waititi of that moment with a photograph. “There’s a pattern,” the driver pointed out. “Some would say it’s an obsession, but I think they’re just butts,” he added to laughter from the audience.