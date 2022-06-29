Thor love and thunder: Chris Hemsworth nude will not be censored and Hulk in Ragnarok is the example | Films

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will show Chris Hemsworth’s nude scene uncensored unlike the trailer where the god of thunder appears from behind and with the pixelated buttocks. Taika Waititi, the director of the new film with Christian Bale (Gorr) and Natalie Portman (Mighty Thor), recently confirmed this fact for fans.

